Somalia Strengthens Strategic Ties With China - Foreign Minister Leads Delegation to Major Economic and Diplomatic Forums in Changsha

CHANGSHA, CHINA - In a significant step toward deepening bilateral relations with China, Somalia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Abdisalam Omer Dhaay, arrived in the city of Changsha on Tuesday, leading a high-level delegation to participate in two landmark events: the Ministerial Coordinators' Meeting of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and the 4th China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo.

The visit underscores Somalia's renewed commitment to expanding strategic partnerships and economic opportunities, particularly in Asia, where China continues to play an increasingly dominant role in Africa's development trajectory.

Minister Dhaay and his team are attending:

The FOCAC Ministerial Coordinators' Meeting - A high-level diplomatic summit focused on reviewing and implementing the agreements and pledges made during the 2024 Beijing Summit, including commitments to infrastructure, education, digital cooperation, and debt restructuring across Africa. The 4th China-Africa Trade Expo (Changsha Expo) - A multi-day trade fair showcasing African countries' goods and services to the Chinese and global market, with this year's edition marking a historic first-time participation by Somali enterprises.

The FOCAC platform is China's most significant diplomatic framework for engaging African nations, and Somalia's presence at the table signals its intent to elevate bilateral cooperation to the level of strategic partnership, following promises made in 2024 by Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The Changsha Expo, meanwhile, offers Somalia an unprecedented opportunity to showcase its natural products and investment potential on an international stage -- including frankincense, honey, seafood, and agricultural exports -- as Somali businesses aim to attract Chinese investors and global buyers.

Minister Abdisalam Dhaay: Leading Somalia's official delegation, which includes diplomats, trade officials, and representatives of the Somali private sector.

Ambassador Hodan Osman: Somalia's top diplomat in Beijing, who received the delegation in Changsha and reaffirmed the embassy's full logistical and political support.

Chinese officials and African counterparts: Participating in panel discussions, bilateral meetings, and investment forums aimed at fostering mutually beneficial partnerships.

Ambassador Hodan described the delegation's visit as a "milestone in Somalia's diplomatic and economic revival." She emphasized that the Somali embassy in Beijing is working closely with both public and private sector actors to ensure that Somalia's participation results in "tangible, long-term outcomes."

Both events are being hosted in Changsha, the capital of Hunan Province in south-central China -- a city that has become a hub for China-Africa cooperation and international trade expos. The city's modern infrastructure and growing international outlook provide an ideal setting for African countries seeking market access and technology partnerships.

The ministerial sessions and trade expo kick off this week and will continue through mid-June 2025, drawing delegations from all 53 African Union member states, along with Chinese government officials, corporate leaders, and development institutions.

Somalia's participation carries both symbolic and practical significance:

Diplomatic leverage: Reinforces Somalia's status as an active and serious player in international diplomacy and South-South cooperation.

Market access: Introduces Somali products to one of the world's largest consumer bases.

Foreign investment: Opens doors for potential Chinese investments in fisheries, agriculture, and renewable energy.

Capacity-building: Expands opportunities for educational and technological partnerships under FOCAC frameworks.

"This trip is not just about presence -- it's about performance," said one Somali diplomat accompanying the minister. "We're here to build partnerships that deliver for the Somali people."

Somalia and China have shared ties dating back to the 1960s, with China supporting various infrastructure and health projects in Somalia over the decades. However, the relationship has gained new momentum in recent years as China intensifies its economic footprint across the Horn of Africa through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

In 2024, Somalia and China signed a Strategic Partnership Agreement in Beijing, laying out ambitious targets in areas ranging from port development and renewable energy to digital infrastructure and education.

As Somalia looks to transition from aid-dependency to sustainable growth, this visit to China may mark a turning point in its journey toward regional integration, global relevance, and economic self-sufficiency.