Rwanda: Volleyball - Rwanda League MVP Sande Nemali Gets Kenya Call-Up

9 June 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Dylan Mugenga

Sande Nemali, the 2024/25 Rwanda national volleyball league Most Valuable Player (MVP), has been named in Kenya's provisional squad for the 2025 FIVB World Championship, set to take place from August 22 to September 7 in Thailand.

The standout outside hitter, who plays for Police Women's Volleyball Club, was instrumental in leading her team to the league title after defeating APR WVC in the playoffs.

Her top performances in the recently concluded season earned her two major accolades: Best Attacker and MVP of the season.

This is Nemali's sixth call-up to the Kenyan national team, which will be coached by Geoffrey Omondi.

Speaking to Times Sport, Nemali expressed her excitement and readiness:

"I am so humbled, and I am ready to deliver," she said.

She is expected to join the national training camp after the 2025 Genocide Memorial Tournament, scheduled for June 20-22.

Born in a rural area near Nairobi, Nemali grew up in a modest household facing financial hardships. Volleyball, a talent she describes as God-given, opened the door for her to continue her education on a sports scholarship.

She later joined the Kenya Prisons volleyball club, where she also began working as a police officer and a volleyball player.

