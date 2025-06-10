Rwanda: Sitting Volleyball - National Team Begins Preps for Continental Champs

The national sitting volleyball team has commenced preparations for the upcoming Africa Sitting Volleyball Championships, set to take place at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi, from July 4 to 9.

Head coach Mosaad Elaiuty confirmed that training is already underway, with players grouped to work on fitness and technical skills.

A provisional squad of 30 athletes, both men and women, is currently in training, from which 14 players will be selected to represent Rwanda at the continental event.

"We are currently training in groups. The official training camp will begin on June 16 after we finalise player selection," Elaiuty said.

"We have three groups, each coached by a member of the national team staff, and I monitor them daily," he added.

According to Elaiuty, the men's team sees Egypt as its main challenger, while Kenya is expected to pose the biggest threat in the women's category.

Rwanda is currently ranked second in Africa in the men's category and first in the women's. The teams train from Monday to Friday at the NPC Indoor Gymnasium in Kigali.

The final squad will enter a 15-day residential training camp to build team cohesion and sharpen skills ahead of the tournament.

So far, six countries have confirmed their participation in the championship, with four more expected. The two finalists in both the men's and women's categories will earn automatic qualification for the 2026 Sitting Volleyball World Championships, scheduled to take place in Hangzhou, China from July 10 to 17.

Confirmed women's teams include hosts Kenya, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, and Congo, while Uganda, South Africa, and Burundi are expected to confirm soon.

In the men's category, Kenya, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Egypt, Algeria, and Libya are confirmed, with three more countries anticipated to join.