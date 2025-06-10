Mauritius: Budget 2025-2026 - Environmental Considerations and Blue Economy At the Heart of Policies

Government is putting environmental considerations and blue economy at the heart of policies for a New Social Order reaffirmed its commitment to help safeguard the natural world for present and future generations.

Budget 2025-2026 allocates Rs 3,3 billion to the Ministry of Environment, Solid Waste Management and Climate Change. A sum of Rs 164 million will go to restore vital habitats, prevent beach erosion and combat marine pollution.

To further tackle environmental issues, the Budget makes provision for the following:

Waste-to-Wealth initiatives and development of the renewable energy industry

Introduction of more prohibitive fines on noise and sound pollution

Implementation of a Deposit Refund Scheme for plastic bottle

Setting up of a Climate Finance Unit at the Ministry of Finance to better mobilise and manage climate finance for adaptation, mitigation and resilience

To unlock the economic and energy value of waste and transition to a greener, more resilient economy, the Waste to Wealth strategy will focus on transforming waste into energy, fertiliser, materials, and art, supporting the national energy and sustainability strategy through four mechanisms:

Reforming the Waste Management System

Building Waste Transformation Processing Capacity

Enabling Circular Investment

Driving cultural and educational transformation

Blue Economy

To harness the resources of the sea in a responsible and sustained manner, measures to tap into the potential of the blue economy have been earmarked namely:

Opening of a vast investment corridor in the blue economy and the organisation of "Assise de l'Océan" to come up with a new Blueprint

The focus will be on six strategic ocean economy sectors, namely, Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture; Ocean-Based Renewable Energy; Sustainable Ocean Tourism; Marine Transport and Trade; Research, Capacity Building and Innovation; and Blue Finance.