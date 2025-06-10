Mauritius: Budget 2025-2026 - Environmental Considerations and Blue Economy At the Heart of Policies

9 June 2025
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Government is putting environmental considerations and blue economy at the heart of policies for a New Social Order reaffirmed its commitment to help safeguard the natural world for present and future generations.

Budget 2025-2026 allocates Rs 3,3 billion to the Ministry of Environment, Solid Waste Management and Climate Change. A sum of Rs 164 million will go to restore vital habitats, prevent beach erosion and combat marine pollution.

To further tackle environmental issues, the Budget makes provision for the following:

Waste-to-Wealth initiatives and development of the renewable energy industry

Introduction of more prohibitive fines on noise and sound pollution

Implementation of a Deposit Refund Scheme for plastic bottle

Setting up of a Climate Finance Unit at the Ministry of Finance to better mobilise and manage climate finance for adaptation, mitigation and resilience

To unlock the economic and energy value of waste and transition to a greener, more resilient economy, the Waste to Wealth strategy will focus on transforming waste into energy, fertiliser, materials, and art, supporting the national energy and sustainability strategy through four mechanisms:

Reforming the Waste Management System

Building Waste Transformation Processing Capacity

Enabling Circular Investment

Driving cultural and educational transformation

Blue Economy

To harness the resources of the sea in a responsible and sustained manner, measures to tap into the potential of the blue economy have been earmarked namely:

Opening of a vast investment corridor in the blue economy and the organisation of "Assise de l'Océan" to come up with a new Blueprint

The focus will be on six strategic ocean economy sectors, namely, Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture; Ocean-Based Renewable Energy; Sustainable Ocean Tourism; Marine Transport and Trade; Research, Capacity Building and Innovation; and Blue Finance.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.