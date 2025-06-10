Mauritius: Budget 2025-2026 - Building a Safer, Healthier, and More Efficient Society

Government is committed to shaping a safer, healthier, and more modern Mauritius through targeted investments in road safety, sports development, and public sector reform. These initiatives aim to protect lives, promote national well-being, and ensure effective service delivery under a new social and economic order.

Key measures include:

Safer Roads, Safer Lives

Investment of Rs 205 million to enhance road safety infrastructure;

Operationalisation of the points-based driving licence system from January 2026;

Extension of Safe City cameras to improve traffic operations and detect road traffic offences;

Strengthening of legislation to better protect two-wheelers and pedestrians;

Increased fines for speeding and mobile phone use while driving; and

Establishment of a Road Safety Fund in collaboration with insurance companies and vehicle stakeholders to finance road safety initiatives and infrastructure.

Advancing Sports Development

In line with its vision of a new social order, Government is placing renewed focus on sports and physical activity, recognising its role in promoting well-being and national unity. Professionalisation of the sports sector and large-scale infrastructure investments are key highlights.

Key measures comprise:

Creation of seven specialised sports academies to professionalise the sector;

Substantial financial support to athletes and para-athletes;

Major investment in upgrading national sports infrastructure;

Feasibility study for a rally circuit to support young motorsports enthusiasts; and

Allocation of Rs 1.1 billion to the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Modernising the Public Service

The civil service remains a critical pillar in delivering the new economic and social agenda. Government is committed to reforming and empowering the public sector to ensure efficiency, accountability, and citizen-centric service delivery through the:

Introduction of a Public Sector Reform Bill to strengthen governance;

Launch of dedicated training programmes regarding Public Administration and Management at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Civil Service College; and

Establishment of Reforms and Innovation Units in all Ministries and Departments.