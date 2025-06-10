Liberia: Mollyn Jarbo Named President of World Girls FC

Jarbo brings a diverse and accomplished background to the role--one that spans elite athletics, leadership in aviation, and success in international pageantry. Her sporting journey began at age seven when she started playing football, but her talent shines brightest in track and field.

She dominated middle and high school competitions in the United States, became a state champion, and competed at national levels, including the AAU and collegiate championships. She made history as the first Black female pole vaulter in Pennsylvania and went on to study Behavioral Science and Clinical Psychology on a track and field scholarship.

While training to represent Liberia in the Olympics, Jarbo suffered a hamstring injury that sidelined her for a year. During that time, she transitioned into pageantry, winning the title of Miss Liberia USA and later being crowned Miss United Nations. She served as a United Nations Ambassador and continues to represent Liberia globally. She is also the President of the Liberia Pageant Union and has hosted the Miss Liberia pageant and the MLMA Awards multiple times.

In addition to her achievements in sports and pageantry, Jarbo holds several certifications in aviation and epidemiology and currently serves as the youngest manager at the Liberia Airport Authority, where she oversees terminal operations.

As the new President of World Girls FC, Jarbo is focused on rebuilding the club and restoring its legacy. "I want to rebuild this team and restore its place among the elite female clubs in Liberia. As one of the oldest, we carry a legacy," she said.

Jarbo is also passionate about helping players plan for life beyond the pitch. "Sports is a short-term career or can end in an instant due to injury. I want our players to also build alternative career paths while they chase their dreams on the field," she added