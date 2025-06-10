Tanzania: JK Takes Helm At British-Tanzania Society, Hails Mwinyi's Legacy

London — FORMER President Dr Jakaya Kikwete has officially begun his role as the new President of the British-Tanzania Society (BTS), taking over from the late retired President Ali Hassan Mwinyi.

His appointment marks a significant milestone for the 50-yearold organisation, which has long championed people-to-people ties between Tanzania and the United Kingdom.

Dr Kikwete participated in his first official BTS meeting held in London, where he was warmly welcomed by the Society's Chair, Mr Paul Harrison.

In his remarks, Mr Harrison expressed confidence that Dr Kikwete's leadership would further strengthen social and economic cooperation between the two nations.

"We are deeply honoured to welcome Dr Kikwete as President of BTS. His wealth of experience in diplomacy and governance brings great promise for the future of this Society," Mr Harrison noted.

In his response, Dr Kikwete expressed gratitude to BTS for the trust placed in him and pledged to continue the good work of his predecessor, the late President Mwinyi.

"It is a great honour to carry forward the work of our late elder, President Mwinyi, who contributed immensely to this community. I will do my best to follow in his footsteps and help advance BTS's mission," said the former president.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to support BTS's objectives in promoting friendship and developmental cooperation, especially in the fields of education and culture between Tanzania and the UK.

The meeting brought together BTS leadership and key development partners, including representatives from the Tanzania Development Trust (TDT) and Tanzania's High Commissioner to the UK, Ambassador Mbelwa Kairuki.

TDT Chairperson, Ms Janet Chapman, took the opportunity to highlight the organisation's grassroots efforts in rural Tanzania, including clean water access, girls' education and income-generating projects.

She stressed the importance of collaboration with BTS in delivering impactful, community-driven change.

TDT's Tanzania-based representative, Ms Evelyn Adase, also shared insights into the ongoing development projects in Kigoma Region, where the Trust has played a key role in uplifting underserved communities.

A major outcome of the meeting was the resolution to host BTS's 50th anniversary celebrations later this year in Tanzania.

These celebrations are expected to attract international friends of Tanzania, including organisations such as Friends of Tanzania (USA) and longstanding partners like the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine in the UK.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Founded half a century ago, the British-Tanzania Society has been a vibrant platform for building bridges between the people of Tanzania and the UK.

Through academic, cultural and developmental collaborations, the Society has worked tirelessly to nurture mutual understanding and solidarity.

The appointment of Dr Kikwete, who served as Tanzania's Foreign Minister and later as President from 2005 to 2015, is seen as a powerful affirmation of BTS's vision to elevate its global presence and deepen bilateral relations.

Known for his calm diplomacy and global statesmanship, Dr Kikwete brings with him a legacy of international engagement and development advocacy.

His stewardship of BTS is expected to usher in a new chapter of increased visibility, collaboration and lasting impact.

As the world navigates new paradigms of international cooperation, the British-Tanzania Society under Dr Kikwete's leadership stands poised to be a model of how friendship, leadership and shared goals can transform lives across borders.