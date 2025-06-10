Tanzania: Yas Ignites Youth to Embrace Innovation, Drive Change, Go Digital

Dar es Salaam — Yas Tanzania has initiated a campaign to encourage Tanzanians, especially the youth, to take initiative, embrace innovation, and utilise available digital tools to pursue their goals.

With over 34.5 per cent of the population aged between 15 and 35, according to the 2022 National Census, the campaign seeks to inspire young people who often feel held back by limited resources or opportunities.

Yas CEO, Pierre Canton-Bacara, said the campaign 'Anzia Ulipo' urges individuals to start from where they are, with what they have, rather than waiting for ideal conditions.

"By highlighting real-life success stories and leveraging its strong 4G and 5G infrastructure, Yas aims to inspire action, promote digital inclusion, and empower citizens to unlock their full potential and contribute to national progress," he said.

He said over the past years, Yas has invested massively in building robust digital infrastructure, including 4G and 5G networks powering both Tanzania mainland and Zanzibar.

This infrastructure is the backbone that supports education, healthcare, agriculture, e-commerce, and entrepreneurship.

It's what allows a teacher in Mtwara to conduct online classes, a farmer in Mbeya to access real-time market prices, and an entrepreneur in Arusha to serve customers around the world.

Beyond connectivity, the campaign also includes workshops, mentorship programs, and access to digital tools aimed at upskilling youth and bridging the digital divide.

Yas is working in partnership with local innovators, educators, and tech hubs to ensure the initiative reaches communities at the grassroots level.

'Anzia Ulipo' is not just a slogan -- it's a mindset shift. Yas wants to redefine how Tanzanians view challenges by turning them into opportunities. The campaign reflects a larger vision where digital empowerment becomes a key driver of inclusive growth, economic development, and national pride.

Unveiled in Dar es Salaam, the campaign underscores Yas's commitment to empowering every Tanzanian to thrive in an increasingly digital world. It is about creating unlimited digital opportunities, fostering innovation, and enabling dreams.