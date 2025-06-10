Tanzania: Nation in Mourning

Mbeya — TWENTY-EIGHT people died on Saturday night and eight others were injured in a devastating road crash that occurred along the Mbeya-Tunduma highway at Mlima Iwambi.

The fatal collision involved a Scania truck (registration numbers T 830 EDP/T 148 CTD) transporting flour from Dar es Salaam to Zambia which rammed into a Mitsubishi Rosa minibus (T 257 DVP) and a Toyota Lite Ace (T 185 DMF) after its driver lost control.

All the three vehicles plunged into the Mbalizi River ravine. Among the 28 deceased were 12 women, including two girls and 16 men.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan expressed profound sorrow following a tragic road crash and urged drivers na- tionwide to strictly observe road safety regulations.

"I pray that the departed rest in peace and the injured recover swiftly. I extend my heartfelt condolences to Mbeya Regional Commissioner Juma Homera, all bereaved families, relatives and friends affected by this tragedy. May Almighty God grant you patience and strength during this difficult time," President Samia said in a statement.

"I appeal to all drivers to remain vigilant and adhere to traffic laws. I have directed the Police Force to intensify the enforcement of road safety measures. Additionally, TANROADS (Tanzania National Roads Agency) and TARURA (Tanzania Rural and Urban Roads Agency) must continue to improve road conditions, particularly in high-risk areas, to protect all road users," she added.

Initial reports suggest the truck driver lost control while descending a steep slope, possibly due to brake failure or speeding.

Mbeya Regional Police Commander (RPC) Benjamin Kuzaga confirmed the crash and the death toll.

"Twenty-seven people died at the scene, while one more passed away at Ifisi Mission Hospital, bringing the total to 28," he said.

Mr Kuzaga explained that after the collision, all three vehicles fell into a ravine and were trapped among rocks and riverbanks.

Rescue teams worked through the night to recover victims.

The injured are being treated at Ifisi Hospital, where grieving families have gathered to identify loved ones and receive updates. Local authorities and emergency responders remain at the site to manage the aftermath.

CCM Secretary for Ideology, Publicity and Training, Mr Amos Makala, also conveyed condolences to the families.

"We pray for a speedy recovery for those still hospitalised," he said, calling on drivers to strictly follow traffic rules to avoid preventable tragedies.

Mr Makala urged authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and implement corrective measures to prevent similar accidents.

"CCM will continue working with the government and stakeholders to strengthen road safety and eliminate such deadly incidents," he said.

On his part, Mbeya Regional Commissioner Dr Juma Homera ordered the immediate construction of a bypass road from Mbalizi to Iyunga, dedicated to heavy trucks.

The initiative aims to reduce congestion and minimise accident risks on the main highway.

"I have directed TANROADS to begin construction without delay. Heavy trucks will use the bypass, while smaller vehicles will continue using the main road," Dr Homera said.

He also announced gov- ernment support for victims and their families. All medical costs for the injured will be covered and each bereaved family will receive 500,000/-.

The govern- ment will also cover the cost of coffins for all 28 victims. During a visit to Ifisi Hospital, Dr Homera comforted the injured and met with grieving families.

"We are with you during this painful time. The government is committed to ensuring all necessary support is provided," he said.

President Samia has consistently emphasised the need for road safety enforcement. In January this year, she directed the police to enhance vehicle inspections and monitor long distance drivers more closely, stressing the importance of protecting lives and preventing avoid- able tragedies.

According to police data, 1,735 road accidents were recorded in 2024, resulting in 1,198 deaths and 2,719 injuries.

Over 70 per cent of these incidents were attributed to human error, including excessive speed, fatigue and poor vehicle main- tenance.

The Mbeya tragedy is the latest in a series of fatal road accidents. In March 2025, six people were killed and 49 injured in Dodoma when a bus collided with a truck at Chigongwe.

In September 2024, 11 people died and more than 40 were injured when a bus overturned at Luanjilo in Mbeya Rural District. The driver reportedly lost control while avoiding an oncoming lorry.

In December 2023, 15 people were killed in Mikese Ward, Morogoro Region, after a lorry collided head-on with a commuter minibus. The lorry driver, accused of reckless driving, was arrested at the scene.