Tanzania: Ras - Maximise Expertise for Development

Dodoma — COUNCIL-LEVEL education officers have been urged to fully utilise their knowledge and skills to advance national development, particularly in light of the substantial investments being made by the government in the education sector.

This call was made by Dodoma Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS), Mr Kaspar Mmuya, during a recent strategic meeting involving Primary and Secondary Education Officers from all councils within Dodoma Region.

The meeting primarily focused on preparations for the upcoming school sports competitions UMITASHUMTA for primary schools and UMISSETA for secondary schools at both regional and national levels.

In addition, officials discussed reception plans for Form Five students for the 2025 academic year, aiming to ensure a smooth and wellorganised intake process.

"We are investing heavily in education because it is the foundation for building knowledge and skills that will benefit our nation's development. This responsibility entrusted to us by the government is critical and as education officers, we are the technical backbone of this sector at the council level," said Mr Mmuya.

He highlighted the importance of accountability among education officers, urging them to ensure that government investments translate into improved learning outcomes and better performance of educational institutions across the region.

Speaking during the meeting, Mr Vincent Kayombo, Assistant Administrative Secretary for Education and Technical Training in Dodoma Region, noted that the session would also review academic performance trends based on six months of teaching and internal assessments.

Moreover, Mr Kayombo explained that progress on infrastructure projects would be evaluated, particularly the construction of dormitories and classrooms in schools expected to admit Form Five students this year.

"This review will enable us to identify strengths and challenges in preparation for the new student intake, ensuring that all facilities meet required standards," he added.

The meeting is part of the government's ongoing efforts to enhance education quality through robust monitoring, investment in infrastructure and continuous engagement with grassroots education stakeholders to achieve sustainable national development.