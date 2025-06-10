Tanzania Sees a Sharp Drop in Cases of Violence Against Children

Dar es Salaam — THE RESULTS of the new National Survey on violence against children and youth in 2024 shows that the severity of sexual, emotional and physical violence against Children has decreased significantly compared to the 2009 survey.

The new survey showed that for female children, sexual violence has decreased from 33 percent to 11 percent, physical violence has decreased from 76 percent to 24 percent, and emotional violence has decreased from 25 percent to 22 percent.

And for male children, sexual violence has decreased from 21 percent to five percent, physical violence has decreased from 74 percent to 21 percent and physical violence has decreased from 31 percent to 16 percent.

Releasing the results of the survey in Dar es Salaam, the Minister for Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups, Dr. Dorothy Gwajima said the survey was conducted between March and June, 2024 and reached more than 11,414 children aged 13 to 24 from all 31 regions of Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar.

"These results will enable the government and stakeholders to improve and prepare various Plans, Programs and Strategies to eradicate violence in the country, which will strengthen the Protection and Security of Children and Youth and the Interests of the current and future generations.

He also said that the good news about acts of violence shows the great achievements that have resulted from the establishment of a partnership between the government and stakeholders in combating and eradicating violence against children and youth, by continuing to provide education to the public, as well as the efforts of the Ministry.

"We have strengthened the legal authority by making the authority of the Child Act, Chapter 13, to implement and coordinate the National Plan to Eliminate Violence Against Women and Children (MTAKUWWA) with the aim of preventing and eradicating acts of violence.

Dr. Gwajima also said that they have implemented the Tanzania National Modern Equality Program, Providing services to Survivors of Gender-Based Violence and violence against children, coordinating and implementing the National Child Online Safety Campaign and coordinating social interventions for gender equality and eliminating acts of violence,.

She also said that they have enabled women to access rights, protection, positive child care, saving children who are in danger and Working on the Street by coordinating efforts to save children who are in vulnerable situations on the streets and providing them with appropriate services.

"Coordinate and implement various programs aimed at promoting gender equality and empowering women and girls to take a role in all aspects of development, coordinate the provision of training on Child Care, Early Childhood Development and Development Science to Officers to strengthen the National Integrated Child Care, Early Childhood Development and Development Program.

She explained that they provide training to the minister and provide services at 32 One Stop Centers and child counseling using the Child Counseling System (NICMS - 2017).

Dr Gwajima said violence brings long-term health impacts including mental health problems, suicidal thoughts, risky sexual behaviors, high rates of sexually transmitted diseases and HIV, drug use and opportunities to use various developmental methods and increase poverty in the community.

"I would also like to thank the United States Government which funded this study under the US President's Emergency Response Fund through the CDC, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the Office of the Chief Statistician of the Government of Zanzibar (OCGS), Ministry of Health, Office of the President - Regional State Administration and TPHS.

On his part, the Representative of the Deputy Minister for Social Development of Zanzibar, Khatibu Mwadini, said that the government of Zanzibar will ensure that when it needs to review laws and policies, it will be able to implement them properly.

On his part the Acting US Ambassador, Andrew Lentz, said that the chains of violence continue to be monitored and monitored so that every child in Tanzania grows up free from violence.

"The United States is proud to be part of creating a better future for children and Tanzania has shown leadership in this study which was also conducted in 2009.