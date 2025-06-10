Kenya Protests Erupt After Activist Albert Ojwang Dies in Police Custody

Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi shared this post on his Instagram account: Albert Ojwang has been silenced forever by Ruto’s regime. Just a month ago, he was overjoyed after becoming a father. Albert was a teacher who was using his social media platforms to fight for a better Kenya. DCI officers picked him up from his house in Homa Bay and then drove more than 350 km away to Nairobi, where they ended up murdering him inside a cold holding cell at the Central Police Station. And what crime did he commit to deserve being killed? He is alleged to have accused Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Langat of collecting bribes amounting to Ksh 100 million every month. We all know that's possible because the Kenya Police force is one of the most corrupt institutions in Kenya. Every day, young people are arrested for loitering, vagrancy, touting, being drunk and disorderly, smoking bhang, not carrying an ID, or even just daring to breathe in the presence of extortionist cops. They are then forced to pay bribes at police stations to secure their freedom, with those who fail to pay appearing in court on trumped-up charges. The money collected from them is shared among police officers and their seniors. If Langat is collecting that kind of money, those bribes must be reaching his boss, Kanja, and their godfather, Mr Ruto. Ruto is the king of ruin - he would rather burn Kenya to the ground and rule over the ashes. We shall not allow one sociopath to destroy the country so that he can he feel warm. We shall protect and defend Kenya from a murderous, greedy president who doesn't respect the rule of law or even the taxpayers who pay his fat salary. #endpolicebrutality #justiceforalbertojwang #justice4albertojwang #rutomustgo #NeverForgetKE #fagiawote #mwanzompya #justice4ourmashujaaz

Anger is mounting in Kenya following the death of Albert Ojwang whilst in custody. The activist was arrested on Saturday, subsequent to a complaint from the police, who accused him of damaging their reputation on social media. Activists have taken to the streets in protest, as Kenya approaches the one-year anniversary of daily uprisings against government corruption and tax reforms.

Albert Ojwang died just a few hours after his arrest. He had been detained for allegedly criticising the police on his blog and social media.

According to the police, he injured himself by banging his head against the wall in his cell--an official explanation that his family and supporters strongly dispute.

His autopsy was initially scheduled for Monday but was postponed and is now set for Tuesday.

The results are eagerly awaited. Ojwang's father has been waiting for hours at the morgue, according to one of RFI's correspondents in Kenya. He finds the police's version of events unconvincing, and many questions remain.

Julius Juma, the family's lawyer, told the press: "We do not yet know the exact cause of Albert's death or who is responsible. If he was arrested for the reasons given, why was he placed in solitary confinement? Why are we being told he hit his head against the wall? His body showed numerous injuries--to his head, hands, and shoulders. His head was completely swollen."

Several human rights activists also gathered at the morgue to demand justice for Ojwang.

Hussein Khalid, head of the human rights group Vocal Africa, spent the day there and told RFI: "We say: 'enough is enough'. We have lost too many lives at the hands of the police. Whatever the circumstances, no one should die in police custody."

Protests in Nairobi

A protest march began in the capital, Nairobi, on Monday, near the Central Police Station where Ojwang died while in custody.

Some protesters clashed with the police after officers used tear gas on activists twice.

Police claoim that Ojwang was found unconscious in his cell and taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

All officers present that night have been suspended to facilitate the investigation. The police department announced that the Independent Policing Oversight Authority has launched an investigation.

Officers who were on duty when Ojwang died in custody will also not be returning to work while they await the outcome of investigations, said police Inspector-General Douglas Kanja.

Many remain skeptical of the proceedings however.

"Until now they have not told us the truth. We know there were more injuries. They have decided to sacrifice junior officers. We want justice for Ojwang and many others who have lost their lives," Khalid, from Vocal Africa, said.

Rights group Amnesty Kenya said in a statement that Ojwang's arrest raises serious questions and that the results of the IPOA report must be made public and any officers found responsible must be held fully accountable.

Mistrust in the government

This blogger's death comes almost a year after several activists and protesters were killed and abducted by Kenyan police during finance bill protests in 2024.

Kenya's Ruto withdraws finance bill after anti-tax protest deaths

Economic frustration remains high, despite the proposed taxes being scrapped last year.

"Our demands are still not met. The joblessness they had last year is tenfold. The killings are still happening," Ndungi Githuku, activist from the People's Liberation Party, told AP.

"So, nothing was resolved out of the protests that we had. We have freedom that is half baked. This country belongs to the rich, so it is time for the poor to rise. This is what is going to happen (on the anniversary) in a few days."

And Ojwang's death continued to spark outrage online. It has clearly renewed calls for protests to demand accountability from the government.

"This government is actually urging us to come out in the street again," Githuku added.

"They are saying they have not repented; they are saying that they will continue abducting and assassinating us. So, we are saying that it's better to shout and die than to keep quiet and be gotten from our homes while we are quiet."

(with AP)