Nigeria: Expect Rains in FCT From Sunday to Tuesday, Femd Alerts

9 June 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hussein Yahaya

The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Department (FEMD) has issued an alert on expected rainfall in parts of the territory and its neighbouring states from Sunday to Tuesday.

The acting Director-General of the department, Mr Abdulrahman Mohammed, who gave the alert in a statement in Abuja on Saturday, appealed to the residents to avoid driving into pools of water.

Mohammed further advised residents to always wait for the water levels to recede before driving during downpours.

He also appealed to them to take adequate precautions by switching off all electrical appliances during the rain.

The FEMD boss encouraged the residents to always use the 112 emergency toll free number in the event of an emergency.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) had also predicted thunderstorms and rains from Sunday to Tuesday across the country.

NiMet, in its weather outlook released on Saturday in Abuja, predicted a cloudy morning over the North Central region on Sunday.

It added that thunderstorms with rains should be anticipated over parts of the FCT, Niger, Nasarawa, Kwara, Kogi, Benue and Plateau states.

