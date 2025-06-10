Nigeria: FIFA MA Courses for Technical Instructors Holds in Abuja

9 June 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By David Ngobua

The annual FIFA Member Association courses for technical and physical fitness instructors, and for young talents in refereeing, with a total of 80 participants will be held on June 8 - 19 at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

According to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the programme for technical and physical fitness instructors, who are 40 in number, will commence today with the objective of bringing Nigeria's technical and physical fitness instructors up to speed with current trends, tendencies and ideals, for them to imbibe global best practices in the refereeing business.

World football-governing body, FIFA, is sending Technical Instructor Ali Mohamed Ahmed, as well as Fitness Instructor Boubaker Hanachi to superintend the programmes, alongside Nigerian instructors Felicia Okwugba, Peter Edibe, Emmanuel Imiere and Stella Emoji, and IT/Video Instructor Promise Uwaeme.

For the technical and physical fitness programme, participants will be taken through the course objectives, challenges and tactical fouls, and preparation of practical training on day one, with new law changes, tactical approach, handball, offside, penalty area incidents and use of new FIFA red among other presentations. Practical training with referees and players will kick off each day's programme.

For the young talents programme, there will be presentations on challenges and tactical fouls, penalty area incidents, modern refereeing, positioning and reading, fitness test analysis, among others. The Young Talents program will last between 15th and 19th June also inside the MKO Abiola National Stadium.

