Ghana: Jasikan MCE Inaugurates CHPS Compound for Oseikrom C'nity

Oseikrom — A Community Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) Compound for the Oseikrom community to address their health challenges was on Wednesday inaugurated by the Jasikan Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Park Davis Magyigbe.

The project, which was executed within three months by the Jasikan Municipal Assembly, has two bedroom nurses quarters to alleviate the accommodation problems associated with the delivery of quality healthcare in the area.

The facility would provide essential healthcare services, and bring to an end the situation where residents of Oseikrom travelled long distances to seek medical attention.

Speaking at the ceremony, the MCE, Mr Magyigbe, said the implementation of the projects was also in line with the government's commitment to improve health infrastructure in the country.

Mr Magyigbe stressed the need for the community to own the facility, and adopt the culture of maintenance to extend the lifespan of the facility for the benefit of the present and future generations.

He said the project aligned with the broader agenda of achieving universal health coverage, and reduced the problems that confronted the people in accessing quality healthcare in the community.

The MCE announced that the Member of Parliament (MP) for Buem, Mr Kofi Adams, was collaborating effectively with the Assembly to facilitate rapid development of the area, and called on the people to support development activities of the Assembly.

Mr Magyigbe said the MP had provided roofing sheets, bags of cement and three hundred mono desks towards the completion of Oseikrom D.A Junior High School (JHS) project and subsequent furnishing of the classrooms when completed.

He said Mr Adams who is also the Minister of Sports also provided one thousand exercise books to schools in the Jasikan Municipality including Oseikrom to aid quality teaching and learning , facilitating manual and mechanised boreholes to improve access to potable water in the municipality.

The MCE said Mr Adams also supported local football teams in the municipality by providing footballs and jerseys to them to encourage the team owners and the players to put up their best.