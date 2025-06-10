Ghana: Bawku Conflict - Naaba Wobgo II Commends President for Initiating Mediation Process

Kumasi — The Paramount Chief of the Moshie community in Ghana, Naaba Wobgo II, has lauded President John Dramani Mahama for initiating a traditional mediation process to resolve the longstanding conflict in Bawku.

The initiative, led by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has been hailed as a culturally rooted approach of achieving lasting peace in the troubled town.

Naaba Wobgo expressed concern about the unrest in Bawku, emphasising that both the Mamprusi and Kusasi who are at the heart of the conflict are considered traditional grandparents of the Moshie people.

He urged both factions to embrace cultural tolerance and build alliances that would foster peace and sustainable development in the region.

The Paramount Chief's remarks were delivered on his behalf by Chief Yusif Alhaji Adam Timptori at the second general meeting of the Ghana Moshie Traditional Area, held to assess progress on the establishment of a traditional settlement and palace at Zindiya in Nalerigu.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Timptori challenged the misconception that Moshies are not Ghanaians. He underscored the importance of understanding one's heritage as a foundation for peacebuilding.

"Knowing one's history is essential to appreciating different cultures and forging unity. We must move beyond divisions and recognise our shared ancestry," he said.

"The Mamprusi and Kusasi are one people. It is time to come together, lay down our differences, and work collectively for peace and development," he added.

He called for mutual respect, cultural integration, and community dialogue as key pillars for restoring calm and fostering development in Bawku and beyond.