Eritrea: Vocational Training Provided to Members of the Defense Forces

Keren — A three-month vocational training program has been provided to 163 members of the Central Command of the Eritrean Defense Forces, including 31 females, in Keren.

The training covered music arrangement, drama and directing, vocal systems, dancing, basic camera operation, and training of trainers in football, volleyball, cycling, athletics, and basketball, as well as refereeing.

Program coordinators stated that the theoretical and practical training was part of ongoing efforts to enhance the vocational capacities of members of the Defense Forces. They also encouraged the trainees to apply the knowledge gained in the development of cultural and sports activities.

Ambassador Abdella Musa, Governor of the Anseba Region, urged members of the Defense Forces to continue developing themselves through education and skills, alongside their contributions in defending the nation and supporting development programs.

The event featured cultural and artistic performances by the Zara Cultural Troupe.