Somalia: Elders and Businessmen Held for Third Day in Galkayo, Central Somalia

10 June 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Galkayo — Several elders and prominent businessmen from the Digil and Mirifle clans have been detained for a third consecutive day in Galkayo, a city in the central Mudug region, sources said on Tuesday.

According to local residents and community leaders, the detainees -- including well-known merchants and traditional elders -- are being held in the Siinaay neighborhood by individuals linked to a local clan. The group claims they are seeking compensation for a killing that allegedly took place years ago in southern Somalia.

The killing, the group alleges, was committed by members of a clan affiliated with the South West State (KGS). However, those currently detained are not believed to have any direct connection to the incident, which occurred hundreds of kilometers away.

"This is nothing short of a public humiliation. People are being held without charge, without trial -- and with the full knowledge of local security forces," said a community member in Galkayo, speaking on condition of anonymity for safety reasons.

The case has sparked outrage among civil society groups and community leaders, who have condemned the detentions as unlawful and called on authorities in the Galmudug regional administration and the federal government to immediately intervene.

So far, neither the Mudug regional police command nor the Galmudug authorities have issued a statement regarding the arrests, fueling further concern over the apparent disregard for legal procedures and due process.

Critics say the incident underscores growing frustration with the rule of law in Somalia, particularly the persistence of clan-based justice and the lack of accountability within local institutions.

"This is a serious violation of rights and an embarrassment for any authority that claims to uphold justice," said one elder from the Digil community. "People cannot be held hostage over crimes they had nothing to do with."

The situation remains tense in Galkayo, a historically volatile city that straddles the border between two federal member states and has long been a flashpoint for inter-clan disputes.

