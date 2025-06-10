Tunisia: President and Finance Minister Discuss Tax Reforms and Return of Tunisian Citizens Abroad

Tunis — President Kaïs Saïed met, on Monday, at Carthage Palace with Finance Minister Mechket Slama Khaldi.

During the meeting, the Head of State underscored that "the upcoming finance bill must be developed within the framework of the national development plan, which should reflect the genuine will of the people".

He emphasized that "national priorities are the only true basis to meet Tunisian citizens' expectations, particularly by reviewing various tax legislations and creating job opportunities for those who have long endured unemployment".

The President instructed that thorough preparations be made for the return of Tunisian citizens living abroad. He stressed the need to provide them with high-quality services, ease administrative procedures, and guarantee full transparency.

The meeting also shed light on the performance of several institutions under the supervision of the Finance Ministry.

The Head of State recalled that Tunisia has honored all its international financial commitments, "despite many loans taken by the country not benefiting the Tunisian people as expected--a fact acknowledged by numerous international organizations." He asserted that "these debts, which Tunisia continues to pay interest on without deriving any real benefit, should have been canceled."