Tunisia: President and Finance Minister Discuss Tax Reforms and Return of Tunisian Citizens Abroad

10 June 2025
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — President Kaïs Saïed met, on Monday, at Carthage Palace with Finance Minister Mechket Slama Khaldi.

During the meeting, the Head of State underscored that "the upcoming finance bill must be developed within the framework of the national development plan, which should reflect the genuine will of the people".

He emphasized that "national priorities are the only true basis to meet Tunisian citizens' expectations, particularly by reviewing various tax legislations and creating job opportunities for those who have long endured unemployment".

The President instructed that thorough preparations be made for the return of Tunisian citizens living abroad. He stressed the need to provide them with high-quality services, ease administrative procedures, and guarantee full transparency.

The meeting also shed light on the performance of several institutions under the supervision of the Finance Ministry.

The Head of State recalled that Tunisia has honored all its international financial commitments, "despite many loans taken by the country not benefiting the Tunisian people as expected--a fact acknowledged by numerous international organizations." He asserted that "these debts, which Tunisia continues to pay interest on without deriving any real benefit, should have been canceled."

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.