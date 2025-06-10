Rwanda: Reflecting On the Plastic We Don't See - Why Small Choices Matter in a Big Crisis

opinion

Two years ago, I met Sandra, a bright graduate of the African Leadership University, and she changed the way I think about plastic.

Sandra's project tackled a form of plastic pollution I had never considered: synthetic hair. She was exploring how discarded braids and weaves, often made from plastic fibres, contribute to environmental degradation and microplastic pollution. What made her work even more pressing was the lack of a clear framework or policy for managing this type of plastic waste, which is often burnt, buried, or left to accumulate in the environment. Sandra's solution was not just about rejecting synthetic hair, but rather embracing microlocs as one of the sustainable, culturally resonant alternatives.

Until then, I believed that Rwanda had the plastic fight under control. For 20 years, plastic bags have been banned. Our cities are clean. It is rare to see a plastic bag stuck in a gutter or blowing across a street. Policies like the plastic manufacturing levy introduced in 2021 helped recover over 1,500 tonnes of plastic and created more than 1,200 green jobs, proof that environmental actions can deliver both ecological and economic impact.

But Sandra's project challenged that belief. She explained that synthetic hair, like the ones many women wear, is made from plastic fibres that do not decompose. In communities where formal waste collection is limited or unavailable, synthetic hair is often burnt in open spaces, tossed into pit latrines, or dumped in nearby fields or waterways, practices that worsen pollution and expose people to toxic emissions.

It hit me: I, too, had once worn synthetic braids without ever thinking about what happened to them afterward. That day, I made a personal decision. Turning to microlocs, not because I was tired of chemical treatments or salon visits every two weeks, but as a conscious act to reduce my contribution to microplastic pollution, especially the kind we do not see.

The invisible enemy: Understanding microplastics

Microplastics, tiny plastic particles less than five millimetres wide, are now found everywhere. A recent study shows synthetic hair releases microplastics and harmful chemicals that persist in land, water, and air. We consume over 50,000 particles annually, likely more when inhaled. And here lies the irony: the cleaner our streets, the more invisible the threat becomes.

The scale of the global plastic crisis is staggering. Over 400 million tonnes of plastic are produced annually, but less than 10 per cent is recycled. Around 11 million tonnes leak into lakes, rivers, and oceans annually - that is the equivalent of dumping the weight of over 1.5 million elephants into our waters every single year.

Yet many policies, especially in Africa, still focus only on the visible plastics: bags, bottles, and wrappers. The microscopic threat of microplastics remains dangerously overlooked. At UNDP Rwanda, we recognise that environmental sustainability is inseparable from human development. Microplastics are part of a broader waste challenge that affects our clean energy goals, agricultural resilience, and public health systems. Tackling them aligns directly with our priorities in climate adaptation and community resilience.

Beyond environment: A multi-sector development challenge

Microplastics impact nearly every sector, from the economy, public health, and agriculture to water systems, fisheries, and waste management. In Uganda, research around Lake Victoria found microplastic particles in fish intended for human consumption, raising urgent questions about food safety and long-term health risks. In Kenya, growing evidence suggests that microplastics contaminate both freshwater and soil, with unknown consequences for crops and livestock.

The truth is science has yet to fully understand how microplastics affect the human body. However, early research indicates potential risks to the immune system, respiratory functions, and reproductive health. If science is sounding the alarm, should we not be paying attention?

In Rwanda, while dedicated studies on microplastics are still emerging, we have every reason to take early action. Rwanda has demonstrated its capacity to lead, banning plastic bags before most of the world and cultivating strong citizen engagement in environmental action. The question is not whether Rwanda can address microplastics but whether we choose to act now, while the threat remains largely invisible and manageable.

This moment calls for deeper reflection and more decisive action. African governments must go beyond bans and commit to strengthening waste management systems, raising public awareness, and investing in local research. Rwanda is already taking steps in this direction, including a 0.2 per cent import levy on plastic-packaged goods, aimed at strengthening recycling infrastructure and sustainable financing.

However, the fight is not only for policymakers but a collective responsibility.

We all have a role to play.

Learning from global solutions: Policy models that work

While individual action plays a critical role, it cannot replace the need for systemic change. Across the world, countries are exploring structural solutions that offer valuable lessons for African countries.

In the European Union, Extended Producer Responsibility policies require manufacturers to take financial and operational responsibility for their products after use, incentivising smarter design and better recycling systems.

South Korea has developed advanced textile waste management and nationwide sorting infrastructure that captures microfibres before they reach water bodies. Meanwhile, France has banned certain microplastic-containing cosmetics and imposed strict eco-design standards for synthetic textiles.

These approaches show that when regulation, innovation, and public awareness work together, it is possible to address microplastic pollution at scale. For Rwanda and other African nations, now is the moment to develop regulatory frameworks that align with our environmental ambition.

The power of personal choice in collective action

World Environment Day, marked on June 5, reminded us that small, personal choices truly matter. Whether it is switching to reusable containers, reconsidering synthetic hair, buying fewer packaged products, or simply asking more questions, every decision counts.

Microplastic pollution, including from sources like synthetic hair, should not be seen as a technical issue for scientists. It is a public concern. A people's concern. Because if we don't act on the plastic we don't see, it will shape the future we cannot afford.

Diane Ineza is a communication specialist, part of the communication team at UNDP Rwanda, passionate about development and storytelling for impact.