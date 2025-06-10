Ethiopia: Enhancing Reproductive Health Utilization for Better Community Well-Being

Improving low reproductive health utilization is crucial for advancing public health and fostering overall community well-being. Access to comprehensive reproductive health services, including family planning, prenatal care, and sexually transmitted infection (STI) prevention, plays a significant role in enhancing maternal and child health outcomes. Despite the availability of these services, many individuals and communities face barriers that hinder their utilization: lack of awareness, stigma, and inadequate healthcare infrastructure. Addressing these challenges is essential not only for reducing rates of unintended pregnancies and improving reproductive health outcomes but also for empowering individuals to make informed choices about their health. By prioritizing reproductive health utilization, societies can promote gender equality, enhance economic stability, and ultimately contribute to sustainable development.

Documents asserted that there are a number of barriers to access reproductive healthcare and are deeply interconnected. Economic and geographical barriers are one of the main challenges the society faces. Economic constraints can limit access to healthcare facilities, especially in rural areas. Individuals who are far from service giving centers and could not afford to pay for transport fees tend to remain at home instead of using the service.

The other critical challenge is cultural stigma and education. As witnessed from previous experiences and studies, cultural norms can perpetuate misinformation about reproductive health. Lack of education can exacerbate stigma, as individuals may not fully understand their rights or the importance of seeking care, leading to further avoidance of services.

Last but not the least challenge is absence of healthcare providers and economic factors that add burden in barring communities from getting productive health services. In areas with limited healthcare providers, competition for services can drive costs up, making it economically unfeasible for some individuals to seek care. Additionally, providers in underserved areas may be overwhelmed, further diminishing the quality of care.

According to various reports prepared by the Ministry of Health and other national institutions, the utilization of reproductive health and family planning services in Afar and Somali regions is low. Somali and Afar are among the regions in Ethiopia with the lowest levels of reproductive health care utilization.

To improve this and address existing problems, a new project has been announced to provide women- and youth-centered family planning services as primary health services in the Afar and Somali regions.

Alemayehu Hunduma (Dr.), Head of the Reproductive Health, Family Planning, Youth and Adolescents Program at the Ministry of Health, attended a forum organized on May 24, 2025, regarding the project implemented by the Consortium of Reproductive Health Associations (CORHA), a consortium of 88 local and foreign civil society organizations working in the field of reproductive health and family planning services, UNFPA, and the Spanish Corporation.

He underlined, the primary objective of family planning services is to reduce maternal mortality.

Alemayehu (Dr.) stated that the ministry is implementing a wide range of activities to reduce maternal mortality and that encouraging results have been seen in the work done, citing early marriage and early pregnancy as among the causes of maternal mortality.

He said that expanding family planning services is essential to prevent this, adding that family planning services have the potential to reduce maternal mortality by up to 40 percent and infant mortality by up to 30 percent.

He said the reproductive and family planning project, which will be implemented in six districts in Afar and Somali regions, will benefit more than 211,000 community members and will last for two years. He added that the project, which will be implemented with a financial support of 700,000 euros from the Spanish government, will benefit women aged 15 to 49.

According to Alemayehu, in comparison with other regions reproductive health and family planning services in the Afar and Somali regions still need interventions. The reason for this is that the locals considered reproductive health and family planning services traditional practices, which is totally far from the reality.

He also stated that efforts are being made in collaboration with elders, religious leaders, tribal leaders, and district administrators to change the attitude of the society.

According to him, the roadmap to prevent child pregnancy until 2030 has been prepared by the Ministry of Health and will be implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Affairs, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Justice, and other partner organizations.

He further noted that child pregnancy is a problem observed in all regions but is particularly prevalent in pastoral and semi-pastoral communities, and that early marriage and female genital mutilation are also widespread.

Deputy Head of the Somali Regional State Health Bureau, Muhamed Mohamed, on his part said, a project that aims at enhancing reproductive and family planning services in the region has been designed and implemented by the Ministry of Health and partner organizations. He said the project will play a significant role in reducing maternal and child mortality in the region.

He added that in addition to making family planning services accessible, the project will also include strengthening the human resource, professional training, provision of medical resources, and other basic activities. "Since the Somali region has a low level of family planning services in the country, it will help improve this."

He also noted that the Regional Health Bureau is working with religious leaders, elders, tribal leaders, and prominent individuals to raise awareness among the community about reproductive and family planning services.

"Over the past five years, more than 50,000 women in the region have been able to benefit from family planning services," said Humed Arsayitu (MD), Deputy Head of the Afar Regional Health Bureau.

He also stated that the Ministry of Health and partner organizations are providing significant support by repairing health facilities damaged in the northern war, building primary health centers, and strengthening the hospitals of Barila and Dubti and other medical facilities with medicines and medical equipment.

"Our community is mostly pastoralists. Therefore, since it is not possible to benefit these groups through the regular health system, family planning services are available at a limited level in the region," says Humed, adding that mobile health centers are being established to provide services to enhance the service and enable the community to benefit from the service.