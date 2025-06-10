Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi shared this post on his Instagram account: Albert Ojwang has been silenced forever by Ruto’s regime. Just a month ago, he was overjoyed after becoming a father. Albert was a teacher who was using his social media platforms to fight for a better Kenya. DCI officers picked him up from his house in Homa Bay and then drove more than 350 km away to Nairobi, where they ended up murdering him inside a cold holding cell at the Central Police Station. And what crime did he commit to deserve being killed? He is alleged to have accused Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Langat of collecting bribes amounting to Ksh 100 million every month. We all know that's possible because the Kenya Police force is one of the most corrupt institutions in Kenya. Every day, young people are arrested for loitering, vagrancy, touting, being drunk and disorderly, smoking bhang, not carrying an ID, or even just daring to breathe in the presence of extortionist cops. They are then forced to pay bribes at police stations to secure their freedom, with those who fail to pay appearing in court on trumped-up charges. The money collected from them is shared among police officers and their seniors. If Langat is collecting that kind of money, those bribes must be reaching his boss, Kanja, and their godfather, Mr Ruto. Ruto is the king of ruin - he would rather burn Kenya to the ground and rule over the ashes. We shall not allow one sociopath to destroy the country so that he can he feel warm. We shall protect and defend Kenya from a murderous, greedy president who doesn't respect the rule of law or even the taxpayers who pay his fat salary. #endpolicebrutality #justiceforalbertojwang #justice4albertojwang #rutomustgo #NeverForgetKE #fagiawote #mwanzompya #justice4ourmashujaaz

Nairobi — An autopsy on social media influencer Albert Ojwang shows that he died of head injuries, neck compression and multiple soft tissue injuries consistent with assault.

According to lead pathologist Bernard Midia, the injuries were externally inflicted and ruled out suicide.

"The pattern of the injury, especially on the trauma I found on the head, hitting against a blunt substance like a wall would have a pattern," he stated.

He further pointed out that the injuries also showed signs of struggle.

"The bleeds that we found on the scalp, on the skin of the head were spaced, including on the face, sides of the head, and the back of the head," he stated.

"When we tie up together with other injuries that are well spread on parts of the body including the upper limbs and the trunk, then this is unlikely to be self-inflicted injury."

Ojwang, had reportedly posted a critical message about a senior police officer on social media.

Shortly thereafter, he was picked up by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Homa Bay and transported to Central Police Station in Nairobi where he died in a police cell under unclear circumstances.

Human rights activists are now calling for an independent investigation, warning that failure to address the incident transparently will further erode public trust in law enforcement.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) launched a preliminary inquiry, to inquire what led to Ojwang's death.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has also demanded for immediate action from Police Headquarters over social influencer Albert Ojwang's death in a police cell.

In a statement, Odinga called for full accountability and swift, credible investigation into the matter.