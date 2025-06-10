Mauritius: Budget 2025-2026 - Infrastructure Development of Outer Islands

9 June 2025
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Government is allocating a substantial amount of Rs 5.785 billion to Rodrigues, reaffirming its commitment to maintaining essential services and investing in the island's necessary infrastructure to sustain continued growth and prosperity.

Of this amount, Rs 5 billion will be dedicated to recurrent expenditure while the remaining Rs 785 million will be allocated to capital expenditure. These funds will support key projects including:

Construction of a new runway at Plaine Corail

Increasing the national water supply

Raising agricultural productivity and

Construction of access roads to the Technopark.

As for Agalega Government is investing Rs 25 million to implement a Masterplan aimed at promoting sustainable development and improving the standard of living on the island.

