Nigeria: Jigawa Rolls Out Bio-Fortified Seeds to Strengthen Nutrition, Climate-Resilient Farming

press release

The initiative, flagged off in Dutse, aligns with Governor Namadi's 12-point agenda and reaffirms his administration's commitment to enhancing food and nutrition security through sustainable agricultural development.

Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi has officially launched the distribution of bio-fortified seed varieties, specifically millet and maize, as part of the state government's strategy to combat malnutrition and strengthen climate-resilient farming systems across the state.

The initiative, flagged off in Dutse, aligns with Governor Namadi's 12-point agenda and reaffirms his administration's commitment to enhancing food and nutrition security through sustainable agricultural development.

Speaking during the launch, Governor Namadi emphasised that the distribution of bio-fortified seeds in the largely agrarian state is not just an agricultural intervention but a health-driven initiative.

"Indeed, the launch of climate-resilient and bio-fortified seeds stands as a powerful declaration of our resolve to ensure not only unimpeded and timely access to quality seeds by our farmers, but also very importantly, access to the kind of seeds that will complement our efforts in achieving environmental sustainability and improvement in the health and health conditions of our people," he said.

"It is toward this end that we are today commencing the distribution of climate-resilient and bio-fortified seeds to 30,000 smallholder farmers throughout Jigawa State. This is, by all means, a critical and practical step within our overall agricultural transformation agenda, with a direct impact beyond the agricultural sector."

The launch was supported by HarvestPlus and the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), in collaboration with relevant federal and state institutions. The selected crops, millet and maize, are known for their adaptability to local farming systems and their enhanced levels of essential nutrients like iron, vitamin A, and zinc.

Mr Namadi highlighted the strategic importance of the intervention in supporting farmers and vulnerable groups across the state.

"As most of us are aware, we are presently faced with the existential risks of climate change, which manifest in various dimensions, including drought, perennial floods, and the unpredictability of the farming season. We also recognise the burden of malnutrition, particularly among children, for which we believe the only lasting solution is food and nutrition security in all households, whether in rural or urban communities."

"These specialised seeds are therefore a direct response in empowering our farmers with the tools to confront these challenges head-on and to support our development objectives across other sectors. In other words, this initiative is not a standalone intervention. It forms part of the comprehensive and integrated reform agenda, which continuously leverages synergies across sectors to achieve a common purpose of sustainable improvement in the well-being of our people."

Governor Namadi further stated that the state government is implementing a far-reaching agricultural transformation agenda focused on improving productivity, sustainability, and food security, of which key initiatives include the recruitment of 1,435 extension workers, support for over 40,000 rice and wheat farmers through input financing, and major reforms in farm mechanization through the establishment of an Agricultural Transformation Agency and Jigawa Farm Mechanization Service Company.

The government, he said, is also setting up 60 Farm Service Centres with modern equipment and preparing to launch a dedicated Ministry of Livestock, all aimed at boosting efficiency and expanding wheat and rice production to position the state as a national leader in agriculture.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Climate Nutrition By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also, speaking at the event, the HarvestPlus Nigeria Country Manager, Yusuf Dollar Fu'ad, commended the Jigawa State Government for taking the initiative in introducing the LDS bio-fortified seeds in the state.

"Research has also shown that rising temperatures due to climate change are immensely depleting the nutrients we have in our staple crops, hence the need for us to increase our investment in creating access to these nutritious varieties," he remarked.

As part of the rollout, extension workers and farmers across the state will receive training and support to maximize the impact of the biofortified millet and maize seeds.