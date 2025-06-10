Tanzania: Mutunga, Karua Sue Tanzania At Eacj Over Detention, Deportation

Nairobi — A group of prominent Kenyan lawyers and activists, including former Chief Justice Dr. Willy Mutunga and Martha Karua, have filed a petition at the East African Court of Justice (EACJ) against the government of Tanzania, accusing it of unlawful detention, denial of entry and deportation.

The petitioners--Mutunga, Karua, Gloria Kimani, Lynn Ngugi, Hussein Khalid, and Hanifa Adan--claim their rights as East African citizens were violated when they were barred from entering Tanzania on May 18-19, 2025.

They had travelled as part of an international observer mission to attend the treason trial of Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu.

According to the petition, the group was detained at Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam, had their passports confiscated without explanation, and was subsequently deported to Nairobi. They are now seeking compensation for mental anguish, reputational damage, and travel-related costs, as well as a public apology from the Tanzanian government.

The case has been jointly filed with the East Africa Law Society (EALS) and the Pan African Lawyers Union. Speaking at Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi, EALS President Ramadhan Abubakar and Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo condemned the Tanzanian government's actions, saying they contravened the East African Community (EAC) Treaty and Common Market Protocol.

"The detention and deportation of East African citizens who were on a legitimate observer mission is unlawful and undermines the principles of good governance and free movement," Odhiambo said.

The petitioners argue that Tanzania's conduct breached several provisions of the EAC Treaty--including Articles 6(d), 7(2), 76, 104, and 8(1)(c)--which guarantee rule of law, transparency, and the right to free movement within the bloc.

They are also asking the court to order the removal of "refused entry" stamps from their passports and to restrain Tanzania from further infringing on their rights.

A date for the hearing is expected to be set at the EACJ headquarters in Arusha in the coming weeks. The case is seen as a potential landmark in the enforcement of regional rights under the EAC framework.