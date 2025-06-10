Kenya: Nairobi Hosts Forum On Family Wealth and Governance

Nairobi — Leading African family-owned businesses and private wealth experts will convene on June 11 at the JW Marriott for the Nairobi Private Wealth Conference (NPW), a high-level forum dedicated to intergenerational wealth transfer, governance, and global resilience.

Organized by Tarra Agility Africa and HNW Advisor, the invitation-only event aims to foster integrated wealth strategies that reflect Africa's unique socio-economic and family business dynamics.

Tarra Agility Africa Co-Founder Marjorie Kivuva emphasized the event's significance: "NPW marks a pivotal moment as we convene Africa's wealth leaders to rethink how family capital is preserved, structured, and scaled."

Supported by global and regional partners including Standard Chartered, DTOS Group, Savory & Partners, Merlin Real Estate, and Keystone Law UK, the conference will bridge cross-border advisory gaps through practical, culturally relevant solutions.

A central issue is the fragmented nature of wealth governance, where legal, tax, and accounting services often operate in silos--putting family enterprises at risk during succession or expansion. With Africa home to 135,200 millionaires and 21 billionaires holding a combined $2.5 trillion in investable wealth, NPW responds to the region's growing need for holistic, future-ready strategies.

David Bell, Founder of HNW Advisor, said: "We're excited to return to Nairobi to engage high-net-worth families eager to learn the latest in private wealth trends."

NPW will also introduce the Nairobi Private Wealth Breakfasts, a quarterly expert-led series focused on legacy planning, business continuity, and global expansion strategies.

As Africa enters a decade of significant intergenerational wealth transfer, NPW positions Nairobi as a critical hub for shaping the future of family enterprise leadership across the continent.