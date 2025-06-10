Rwanda Receives 70 New White Rhinos

Rwanda Development Board (RDB) and African Parks on Tuesday, June 10, announced the successful translocation of 70 southern white rhinos to Akagera National Park.

The translocation, completed in two phases over three days, contributes to regional conservation efforts and reinforces Rwanda's growing role in global rhino conservation efforts, RDB and African Parks said in a joint statement.

The animals were flown from South Africa to Kigali aboard a Boeing 747. From Kigali International Airport, the rhinos were transported to the Akagera National Park in Eastern Province.

"The objective of [African Parks'] Rhino Rewild Initiative is to rewild over 2,000 rhinos to safe, well-managed protected areas across the continent," the statement said.

"This will ensure the establishment of several viable populations of southern white rhinos, thereby de-risking the future of the species and playing an important role in restoring ecosystems."

Plans to increase the rhino population in Akagera National Park had been announced in May. In 2021, African Parks moved 30 southern white rhinos to Akagera National Park. This initial population has increased to 41 animals today, according to RDB.

"Building on this success, the additional 70 animals will now play a crucial role in ensuring the presence of meta-populations across the continent, presenting opportunities for future range expansion," according to the statement.

The translocation was funded by the Howard G. Buffet Foundation. African Parks manages Akagera National Park.