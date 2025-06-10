Rwanda: MTN Rwanda Begins 5G Network Rollout

MTN Rwanda has initiated the rollout of its 5G network infrastructure in Rwanda, beginning with "strategic" select locations in the capital, Kigali.

The development was confirmed on Tuesday, June 10, by the firm's chief executive, Monzer Ali, at the operator's headquarters in Kigali.

The network operator, Ali said, has made its 5G network available at the Kigali Convention Centre (KCC), KABC, and Kigali Heights, with plans to expand coverage to additional strategic locations across the capital in the coming weeks.

He argued that the initial deployment focuses on high-impact areas that can maximise the technology's benefits for businesses and consumers.

"In the coming few weeks, we are going to accelerate our 5G rollout swiftly and strategically in key zones in Kigali, including in education centres, and innovation hubs," he said.

"5G is a catalyst for innovation, it is a catalyst for economic development, and more importantly, it is a catalyst for national digital transformation. 5G is beyond consumer internet use; it will enable a breakthrough in industrial use cases. It will empower the start-up ecosystem to deploy additional use cases that require ultra-low latency technology that 5G provides. It is also a key driver of inclusive economic growth."

The 5G network rollout follows MTN Rwanda's recent network modernisation efforts completed in partnership with Ericsson.

Ericsson completed the expansion and modernisation of MTN Rwanda's network in Kigali to extend coverage and make the network ready for 5G rollouts. This infrastructure upgrade was essential to support the advanced capabilities that 5G technology requires.

Under the new network, any MTN customer using a 5G compatible smartphone in a 5G coverage area can connect to the new network.

The telco's management pointed out that the development is also part of a broader national strategy.

"It is a journey, and we have started from Kigali, and we are looking forward to expanding outside Kigali," added Didas Ndoli, MTN's General Manager, the Enterprise Business Unit.

He argued that the current deployment is a foundation for nationwide coverage. Beyond consumer applications, Ndoli asserted 5G's potential across multiple sectors.

Reacting to the economic impact, the CEO expressed confidence in the network's financial sustainability.

"There will be a positive impact on the top line. On the bottom line, the impact is very minimal due to the way that we have designed our approach under the SMART capex deployment," he explained.

He argued that the 5G network will be "a key driver of inclusive economic growth," reiterating its potential to democratise access to advanced digital services across the country.