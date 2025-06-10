Algeria/Rwanda: Rwanda Loses Second Friendly Game to Algeria

Rwanda suffered another defeat to Algeria in a friendly game, on Monday night, falling 2-0 to the north Africans.

The result completed a double win for the hosts, who had also won the first friendly encounter in Algiers.

Algeria's first goal was scored in the 40th minute by Adil Boulbina, a player who features for Paradou AC in the Algerian topflight, while the second one was netted in the 71st minute by Naoufel Khacef of CR Belouizdad, a local club as well.

During the game, Algeria fielded a squad of local players as part of the team's preparation for the 2025 CHAN tournament.

Rwanda's head coach, Adel Amrouche, also used the opportunity to test new players, including Hamon Ally Enzo, Claude Uwimana, and Smith Claude Kabanda, who were making their national team debuts.