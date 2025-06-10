Namibia: Namra Sees Drop in Illegal Vehicle Imports Following Moratorium

The Namibia Revenue Agency (Namra) says it has observed a decline in the illegal importation of second-hand vehicles following a transit regulation that came into effect on 1 March 2023.

Under the directive, all second-hand cars imported into Namibia are required to transit only when loaded on car carrier trailers. Vehicles transiting on their own wheels are no longer permitted.

Namra commissioner Sam Shivute has confirmed improved compliance and credited increased cooperation with law enforcement for the results.

"There is an improvement in terms of compliance.

There is an improvement in that people know that when they bring in vehicles through illegal means, people have picked up that number working together with other law enforcement agents like the Namibian Police," says Shivute.

According to Namra, the stricter transit requirement aims to curb tax evasion and unlawful registration practices involving second-hand cars brought into the country under the guise of transit but later sold or registered locally.

Some vehicles have been seized and individuals penalised.

Shivute cautions that while gains have been made, loopholes are still being exploited.

"They know that action is taken. Some of those who illegally imported vehicles were penalised.

Some of the vehicles were impounded. But again, as I said, yes, we have seen a decline in the illegal importation of vehicles," Shivute says.

The agency warns that smugglers frequently shift tactics when regulations tighten, prompting ongoing enforcement adjustments.

Namra says it remains focused on strengthening oversight and ensuring adherence to national tax laws.

"A lot of work still needs to be done because what we also noted sometimes is that when one scheme is closed, human beings sometimes try to find another one.

That's true. But we will continue trying to be one step ahead of those who would want to continue cheating the Namibian customer taxation system," say Shivute.

The moratorium, introduced in 2023, stems from an amendment to the customs and excise rules after vehicles declared as in transit were found being sold locally and registered on the National Traffic Information System without paying import taxes.