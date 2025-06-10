Namibia: Three in a Row for Unam

FNB Unam underlined their dominance of women's rugby when they won the cup for the third year in a row on Saturday. They ran in nine tries to post a comprehensive 57-17 win against Trustco United, with fullback Ivonne Kooper the star of the show, scoring four tries.

United gave a battling performance up front and managed to match Unam in the forward exchanges, but they had no answer to Unam's pacey backline where Kooper excelled alongside her Brave Gladiators teammate, Fiola Vliete.

Vliete scored two tries and one conversion, while centre Elzane-Lee Basson, eighth woman Mandy Hansen, and flanker Kaylin Basson scored one try each.

Scrumhalf Michelle Slinger had a great day with the boot, converting five tries for a personal tally of 10 points.

For United, fullback Roberta Fabio put in some swift counter-attacks while their captain and eighth woman Geraldine Louw once again led from the front with a battling performance. She scored one of United's two tries, with the other going to flyhalf Tishina Basson, while prop Getislia Uses added two conversions and a penalty.

The final brought to a close a rather disappointing women's league that never really got going.

Grootfontein pulled out halfway through the season leaving only four teams, namely Unam, United, Wanderers and Rehoboth who just played each other intermittently.