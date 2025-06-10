Namibia: Namib Iv Drilling Reveals Promising Uranium Deposits

Elevate Uranium Limited has confirmed the discovery of a large mineralised zone at its Namib IV tenement, part of the broader Koppies Uranium Project in Namibia.

The identified area spans approximately 11 kilometres in length and 7.5 kilometres in width, marking a significant step forward in the company's exploration efforts.

"The Koppies Uranium Project continues to expand outside of the Koppies Resource Area, with uranium mineralisation at the Namib IV tenement increasing," says managing director Murray Hill.

The company's current drilling programme aims to determine the full extent of the mineralisation, with infill drilling planned at a later stage to define high-grade zones ahead of a maiden resource estimate.

Namib IV lies around 10 kilometres south of the existing Koppies resource and has been the focus of extensive exploration this year, targeting both central and conceptual zones in the northwestern, southwestern, and southeastern parts of the tenement. The latest phase of broad-spaced drilling concluded last month.

Hill says the company's exploration approach had evolved to include new target types: "Our exploration programmes have diversified over the past 12 months to include a variety of targets in addition to the more traditional palaeochannel hosted style of mineralisation."

While calcrete-hosted uranium was identified in palaeochannel areas, the majority of intersections were found in basement rocks, such as weathered granite and carbonate-veined schist, often away from the expected palaeochannel zones.

"We have identified mineralisation in basement lithologies at Koppies and Hirabeb, and now at Namib IV. These targets open a new search space for us, no longer restricting exploration to palaeochannel uranium deposits," Hill says.

Drilling results show the mineralisation typically begins just 6.5 metres below the surface, indicating shallow deposits similar to those already found at Koppies. Since the end of March, 118 holes have been drilled and gamma probed, covering a total of 3 322 metres.

Hill notes that any resource estimate emerging from Namib IV would contribute to the wider Koppies Uranium Project and could potentially enhance its production capacity or mine life.