Namibia: Prime Minister Urges Namibian Entrepreneurs to Venture Into Manufacturing

Prime minister Elijah Ngurare has urged Namibian businesses to expand their presence in manufacturing and value addition to leverage supportive government policies aimed at businesses. This includes the Infant Industry Protection, and Growth at Home strategies.

Speaking during the 12th Ondangwa Trade and Industrial Exhibition fundraising gala on Saturday, Ngurare emphasised that a thriving economy is shaped by infrastructure and administrative reforms, as well as innovation from the business community.

"Strong collaboration between the government and private sector is essential in equipping entrepreneurs with the skills and resources needed to develop new products, enhance value chains, and add value to raw materials. These efforts will create a strong investment base for our local savings, ensuring long-term stability and prosperity," he said.

Ngurare added that economic progress forms the foundation of wealth creation, which is a prerequisite for employment generation and poverty eradication.

"To drive sustainable economic growth, it is essential that Namibia fosters productivity and competitiveness as pillars of industrialisation. I, therefore, call on all offices, ministries and agencies of the government to ensure that there exists a smooth relationship with our business community, especially Namibian entrepreneurs. In the same vein, I request our Namibian companies to be mindful that when you are dealing with the government, bear in mind that it is your government. If there is a service to be delivered, do so with honesty and urgency," said Ngurare.

He highlighted that the town council's efforts to organise the annual event are for the benefit of all in the region, particularly Ondangwa residents.

"The economic benefits and spin-offs from this event will be felt by all in Ondangwa, and I am humbly calling upon all of us present and those that are following us online to financially support this event with a pledge and donations as part of your contribution to the development of this town," he said.

The gala dinner raised over N$700 000 in pledges and donations for the event, due to take place from 27 June to 4 July at the Ondangwa Trade Centre.