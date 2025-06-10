Namibia: Team of Seven Rob Karasburg Man At Gunpoint

The police report that a group of seven broke into a house at the Westerkim location at Karasburg on Saturday.

Once inside, the perpetrators are alleged to have robbed the owner at gunpoint.

The group was able to steal N$10 000 in cash as well as various other items to the value of N$4 500.

"It is alleged that four suspects ranging between the ages of 35 to 53 were arrested while the other three are still at large," the police say in a recent statement.

While they were able to recover some of the stolen property to the value of N$6 220, the rest remains unaccounted for. The suspects successfully taken into custody are expected to appear before the Karasburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Police investigations continue.