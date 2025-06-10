Namibia: FNB Women Super League Champions Crowned

The FNB Women Super League concluded on Saturday at the NFA Technical Centre, with the final match of the season between Beauties FC and African Stars Queens ending in a 1-0 victory for Beauties.

With that result, Beauties FC were crowned league champions and walked away with the grand prize of N$250 000. Ongos FC secured second place and received N$150 000, while African Stars Queens finished third, earning N$100 000.

Speaking after the crowning ceremony while the team celebrated, Beauties FC assistant coach Abraham Mwanyekange described the season as a triumph of unity and resilience.

"We are the champions," Mwanyekange said. "It wasn't easy. Beauties don't have a sponsor, so we are on our own. It took more energy, more time to keep these kids together and maintain the unity we emphasised at the start of the league. That's why we won, because united, we are always victorious."

With the league title secured, Beauties FC will now represent Namibia in the CAF Women's Champions League.

Mwanyekange appealed to potential sponsors to support the team on its next journey.

"Yes, we are still waiting for those who want to sponsor Beauties FC. We're going to the Champions League, so if you're proud of what Beauties is doing and you want to see women's football in Namibia go far, please come forward and sponsor us. We're going to represent not just Beauties, but the whole country."

Reflecting on the overall level of the league this season, Mwanyekange praised the growing quality and urged the public to give the women's game more support.

"There's quality here, these women are playing real football," he said. "These ladies are hungry, and they want to showcase their talent. So next season, come out and watch them play. Come support us in the Champions League too."

The 2023/24 season also marked the end of First National Bank (FNB) Namibia's initial three-year sponsorship of the Women Super League. FNB Retail Banking chief executive Nangula Kauluma says the bank was proud of the progress made through its N$2.5 million annual investment.

"This has been a fantastic partnership," Kauluma says. "It's wonderful to see the turnout, the energy of men, women, children and everyone out here enjoying the beautiful game. We're pleased."

She emphasises the broader impact of FNB's involvement in grassroots sport development.

"We are a listed entity and custodian of people's deposits, so we take investments like these seriously. It's about building future athletes and building Namibia from the ground up."

While the three-year contract has now ended, Kauluma confirms that negotiations are ongoing.

"That would be telling," she says. "All I'll say for now is that discussions are under way, you'll just have to stay tuned."

Namibia Football Association (NFA) spokesperson Isaack Hamata also confirms the ongoing negotiations between the NFA and FNB, stressing how vital continued investment is for the growth of the women's game.

"We're thankful that FNB has not just shut the door on us," Hamata says. "Yes, discussions are happening, and we are hoping for an improved purse. Most of our players, even those playing for Windhoek-based teams, come from outside the capital. That means high costs for transport, accommodation, meals and even sanitary pads. These are currently being carried by club owners, so more funding would ease that burden."

Hamata adds that increased sponsorship would not only improve the standard of the game but also uplift player morale and help close the gap between men's and women's football in the country.

"We're still a distance away, but not a far distance anymore. If we secure that sponsorship, I'm confident our women's football will grow in leaps and bounds."