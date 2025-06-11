Africa: UN Pushes for 10,000 Ships to Track Ocean Changes

Nice, France — A groundbreaking initiative to revolutionize global ocean observation is being launched this week at the UN Ocean Conference side event, aiming to enlist 10,000 commercial ships to collect and transmit vital ocean and weather data by 2035.

Known as "10,000 Ships for the Ocean," the ambitious program seeks to vastly expand the Global Ocean Observing System (GOOS) by collaborating with the maritime industry to install state-of-the-art automated sensors aboard vessels that crisscross the globe's waters.

"Ships have been observing the ocean for centuries, but today, we are scaling up with purpose and urgency," said Joanna Post, Director of the Global Ocean Observing System at UNESCO's Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC), at a press conference. "What we want to do now is to create a win-win model for the shipping industry and the planet--providing useful data for forecasting and resilience, while helping optimize shipping routes and reduce risks."

The initiative, backed by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), France, and major shipping players, comes at a pivotal time as climate-driven disasters increasingly wreak havoc on vulnerable coastal communities. Observations from the ocean surface--ranging from temperature to salinity to atmospheric conditions--are critical for weather forecasts, early warning systems, climate models, and maritime safety.

A Critical Infrastructure for Humanity

"Ocean observations are not just a scientific endeavor. They are critical infrastructure for society," said Post. "We need this data to understand climate change, predict extreme weather events, and respond to disasters. Yet the ocean remains vastly under-observed."

Currently, only around 1,000 ships regularly collect and share data with scientific networks. The initiative aims to increase this number tenfold, mobilizing 10,000 vessels to provide near real-time ocean data that can be used to power the UN's Early Warnings for All initiative, support the Global Greenhouse Gas Watch, and advance the goals of the UN Ocean Decade.

Mathieu Belbéoch, Manager of OceanOPS--run jointly by WMO and IOC--described the system as a "complex infrastructure of systems" composed of some 10,000 elements, including satellites, buoys, and ships. "If you want to make any prediction, you need observation," he said. "Commercial vessels are the missing link in helping us build a more complete picture of what is happening at sea."

Belbéoch emphasized that over a century of maritime observation provides a strong foundation, but the data gaps remain vast. "This initiative is about making use of the ships already out there. The ocean is our blind spot, and yet it drives our climate."

A Smart Business Move for Sustainability

The campaign invites shipping companies to voluntarily join the program by installing standardized, automated observation equipment on board. "It's a smart business move," said Post, "because in addition to serving the common good, it helps the industry reduce fuel costs, increase safety, and meet sustainability goals."

In response to a question raised by IPS on how developing countries with limited merchant fleets can participate in the initiative, Post explained, "This is where partnership becomes crucial. Even if countries don't have large commercial fleets, they can benefit from the data and engage through science, policy, or by hosting data centers. Inclusivity is key to making this a truly global system."

Strong Political Momentum

The launch of the 10,000 Ships initiative comes just as momentum builds around the Agreement on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ), also known as the High Seas Treaty. With 136 signatories and now 16 ratifications, the treaty is edging closer to the 60 ratifications needed to enter into force.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres called the agreement a "historic step towards protecting vast areas of the ocean," urging nations to ratify quickly.

The joint declaration unveiled at the conference called for concrete commitments by 2030 and 2035, aligning the 10,000 Ships program with broader Sustainable Development Goals and the UN Ocean Decade's Challenge 7: expanding the Global Ocean Observing System.

"The ocean has long given to us," said Ambassador Peter Thomson, the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for the Ocean. "It's time we give back--through action, technology, and partnerships. 10,000 ships is not a dream. It's an imperative."

As oceans warm, sea levels rise, and extreme weather intensifies, the launch of this initiative signals a critical move toward a more informed, prepared, and cooperative global response. The sea may be vast, but with the right tools and partnerships, it need not be unknown.

IPS UN Bureau Report

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau