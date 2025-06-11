Zimbabwe to Ban Export of Lithium Concentrates

ZIMBABWE will ban the export of lithium concentrates effective January 2027, as part of efforts to push foreign mining companies to establish processing and refining facilities within the country, cabinet has announced.

In 2022, Zimbabwe, which has Africa's largest lithium reserves, banned the export of unprocessed lithium ore, and since then, only lithium concentrates have been permitted for export.

Lithium producers are mandated to process ore into concentrates before export to increase mineral value, create local jobs and boost revenue.

Speaking during a post-cabinet media briefing Tuesday, Mines Minister Winston Chitando said the government has moved a step further and from January 2027, exporting lithium concentrates will no longer be allowed; only lithium sulphates (a higher level of value addition) will be permitted for export.

"We do have two major players being Bikita and Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe who are in the process of establishing lithium sulphate plants.

"These are value addition facilities which will add value from lithium concentrate to lithium sulphate.

"We are moving to a stage where we are upgrading our lithium production to lithium sulphate which, among other uses, is a direct input into battery making.

"So because of that capacity which is now in the country, the export of all lithium concentrates will be banned from January 2027," Chitando said.

Chitando also urged players in the lithium sector to invest in lithium sulphate facilities or collaborate by signing toll treatment agreements ahead of the January 2027 ban on lithium concentrate exports.

"So we would like to take this opportunity to call upon the players in the lithium sector to come together and collaborate so that those who are not undertaking investing in lithium sulphate value addition facilities, sign respective agreements for toll treatment because come January 2027 exports of lithium concentrates will no longer be allowed," he added.

Many African nations have been aiming to make foreign mining firms increase value to their economies.