Sudan: El Neem Camp and the Impact of Aid Cuts

10 June 2025
Ayin English (Nuba Mountains)

The USAID cuts directed by US President Donald Trump have affected all camps for the conflict displaced in Sudan, both inside and outside the country. This is true of El-Neem Camp in East Darfur State, where, according to camp residents, cuts in foreign aid can be felt in all humanitarian sectors. After the abrupt cut in USAID-funded humanitarian relief, no food shipments from the World Food Programme have arrived at the camp in four months. Since most El Neem residents are farmers, says Ismail Abdullah, such food aid cuts can be mitigated through small-scale farming. But the aid cuts have also prevented humanitarian organisations from providing basic equipment and supplies to support any type of agricultural production. Fears of acute hunger and malnutrition, especially among children, remain rife.

Only two primary schools remain open, while 16 have closed. The four health centres that supported the camp now lack even the most basic of medical supplies. While the services to support the conflict displaced within the camp are diminishing, the numbers of those fleeing war and entering the camp continue to increase, says camp resident Mubarak Adam.

