Kenya: Pwani Oil Plants 3,000 Trees in Coastal Kenya to Mark Environment Day

Kwale — Pwani Oil has planted 3,000 tree seedlings along Kenya's North Coast as part of its reforestation and climate action agenda, marking this year's World Environment Day with a renewed call for environmental stewardship.

The initiative, aligned with the company's "Planet Pillar" sustainability framework, pushes its total tree count to 41,000 since 2023. Pwani Oil has set a long-term target of planting one million trees by 2030 in support of Kenya's national forest cover goals.

"This is not just a tree-planting event. It is a commitment to ecosystem restoration, climate resilience, and sustainable livelihoods," said Rajul Malde, Commercial Director at Pwani Oil. "We're proud to support Kenya's climate ambitions and engage local communities in meaningful environmental action."

The tree planting targeted coastal ecosystems that face growing environmental threats such as deforestation, rapid urbanization, and climate-induced hazards like sea-level rise and erosion. The North Coast--home to critical habitats such as mangroves and coral reefs--is increasingly vulnerable, threatening both biodiversity and local economies.

According to the Kenya Forest Service's 2024 Forest Status Report, the country loses nearly 85,000 hectares of forest each year, with another 15,000 hectares suffering degradation. Reversing this trend has become a national priority.

Pwani Oil's environmental efforts also aim to generate green jobs through nursery development and afforestation projects, tackling root causes of degradation linked to unemployment and poverty. Last year alone, the company planted and donated 38,000 tree seedlings.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Environment Governance Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Environment Day activity drew participation from local residents, conservation groups, and government officials who emphasized the need for stronger collaboration between public and private sectors to address the climate crisis. Speakers underscored the alignment of corporate sustainability programs with national goals to increase forest cover to at least 10 percent.

President William Ruto has called for intensified reforestation efforts to safeguard public health, infrastructure, and food systems from the growing threats of climate change. Government-led initiatives saw newly reforested land expand from 2,400 hectares in 2023 to 4,900 hectares in 2024, according to the latest Economic Survey.

Pwani Oil urged schools, youth groups, and corporate partners to join future tree planting drives and play an active role in building a greener and more resilient Kenya.