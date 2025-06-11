Kenya: Unregistered Foreign Medics Face Sh10mn Fine As KMDC Issues Warning

Nairobi — The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) has directed all foreign medical practitioners, including those pursuing postgraduate studies, to register with the council before engaging in any form of clinical work or academic training in the country.

In a public notice released on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, the council emphasized that any unregistered or unlicensed foreign practitioner must undergo licensure assessment and obtain formal approval from KMPDC.

KMPDC Chief Executive Officer David Kariuki noted the move aims to uphold patient safety and ensure only qualified and licensed practitioners operate in Kenya.

"All foreign practitioners including those undertaking post graduate studies in the country must register with KMPDC before work or studies for licensure assessment and issuance," he said.

The Council warned that both individuals and health institutions found in breach of these requirements face severe penalties, including fines of up to Sh10 million or imprisonment for up to five years, as provided under the Medical Practitioners and Dentists Act.

"Employing or engaging any medical, dental, or community oral health practitioner-whether a Kenyan citizen or a foreign national-who is not registered and licensed by KMPDC is a serious offence," stated Kariuki, KMPDC CEO.

KMPDC further reminded facility owners that foreign practitioners are only permitted to work at the specific locations stated on their licenses.

Additionally, healthcare institutions must notify the council before onboarding any foreign practitioner, regardless of whether they hold a license from another country.