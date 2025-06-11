Zimbabwe: Bulawayo City Officials Address Bedbug Concerns Amid Social Media Buzz

10 June 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Takudzwa Tondoya

The City of Bulawayo is urging calm following social media reports of bedbug infestations in several city suburbs, with authorities confirming only a handful of verified cases.

In a statement, Town Clerk Christopher Dube acknowledged growing public concern after a series of posts circulated online suggesting a widespread outbreak in suburbs including Nketa, Nkulumane, Njube and Mpopoma.

"Following our investigations, only three cases were confirmed -- two in Mpopoma and one in Njube. The rest were unfounded rumors," Dube said

The City of Bulawayo moved swiftly to contain the situation. In Njube, municipal authorities carried out fumigation at a cost of US$47, covering the expense of chemicals.

A private pest control firm was contracted for treatment in Mpopoma, Dube added.

More recently, yesterday city officials received another report of suspected bedbug activity in Mpopoma.

A follow-up inspection confirmed the presence of bedbugs in two households, but Dube noted the situation remains under control.

"The level of infestation is minimal, with only a few traces of bedbugs detected," he said.

City health teams are maintaining active surveillance and stand ready to deploy further measures if needed.

Residents are being encouraged to stay vigilant and report any signs of infestation.

"We urge all community members to report suspected bedbug cases to the City of Bulawayo Customer Contact Centre so that swift action can be taken," Dube said.

