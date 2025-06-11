Namibia's Green Hydrogen Scheme Grows Veg in the Desert

Windhoek, Scidev.Net — Researchers in Namibia are growing vegetables in the desert using fertiliser made from green hydrogen, in a project pitching to be Africa's first Net Zero village.

The Daures Green Hydrogen Village is part of Namibia's strategy to establish itself as a green hydrogen leader while tackling domestic challenges including dependence on imported fertiliser and mounting food insecurity in a water-stressed environment.

In the pilot phase, renewable energy is being used to generate hydrogen and green ammonia to produce fertiliser for growing tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, and leafy greens.

The plants grow in a hydroponic system, which means they feed off mineral salts dissolved in water, rather than being grown in soil. Advanced desalination and water recycling systems ensure sustainable water use, according to project leaders.

The next phase will see the scale-up of renewable energy infrastructure, including solar and wind power, to support increased green hydrogen and green fertiliser production.

Jerome Namaseb, chief executive officer of the Daures Green Hydrogen Village, told SciDev.Net: "The concept for this project is that we intend to demonstrate the nexus between green hydrogen and agriculture.

"Eighty per cent of all ammonia that we use [globally] is actually used for fertiliser production, hence this project aims to demonstrate the full circular economy where we are producing hydrogen [and ammonia] on-site," Namaseb added.

The facility, in Namibia's Erongo region, is powered by a 0.75-megawatt solar farm and two wind turbines that supply energy to an electrolyser, which splits water from boreholes into hydrogen and oxygen.

The hydrogen is then converted to ammonia using nitrogen from the air -- a process traditionally dependent on fossil fuels but accomplished here with clean energy.

The project's agricultural manager, Jason Angula, told SciDev.Net that the process can generate excellent yields from plants.

"Due to the greenhouse sterilising method, one cucumber plant in the Daures greenhouse can produce up to 18 fruits at a time, which is above average yield when compared to cucumbers planted by conventional means," he said.

Spaghetti irrigation

A special "spaghetti irrigation system" collects any water from the fertiliser that is not used by the plant and pumps it back into the greenhouse to avoid wastage, says Angula.

"We are in the desert so we are trying to save as much water as possible," he added.

The fully automated greenhouse is also designed to work well in the hot, dry environment.

"It is called a butterfly greenhouse because it has wings that open and close allowing air to come in and out -- it's a natural ventilated house," explained Angula.

By 2026, the project aims to produce 100 tonnes of green ammonia and 500 tonnes of food a year, says Namaseb. It is projected to create sustainable jobs and food security for more than 1,000 people in the local area.

James Mnyupe, Namibia's Green Hydrogen Commissioner and a former economic advisor in the Office of the President, said the project was focusing initially on Namibia's needs, enabling it to become less reliant on imports.

"Namibia intends to meet its own demand for fertiliser before exploring opportunities for export to other countries within the Southern African region and the broader continent," he said.

"The key thing with this project is that it is allowing Namibia to start learning gradually about the global fertiliser market while also deploying technologies to meet local food security."

While other African nations including Egypt, Morocco, and Uganda are pursuing similar green hydrogen initiatives, most are oriented toward export markets, particularly Europe, Mnyupe explained.

He believes the Daures project stands out for its direct connection to local food systems.

White elephant?

Some environmentalists have raised concerns about long-term viability.

Environmental analyst Hans-Christian Mahnke questions whether Namibia's fertiliser or hydrogen will be competitive on global markets, particularly compared to producers closer to Europe, like Egypt and Morocco.

He says: "It's a good thing that Namibia has positioned itself as a producer of a sought-after commodity, but [...] will Namibia's produce really fetch competitive prices on the international market or will this project become a white elephant with no customers for its produce?"

Yuri Shimweefeleni, a specialist in green hydrogen and ammonia infrastructure, believes Namibia can compete globally due to what he describes as "exceptional renewable energy potential, political stability, and vast unoccupied land".

"Instead of simply exporting ammonia, Namibia needs to invest in value addition industries such as green fertiliser production, synthetic fuels, and steel industries" to maximise economic returns and create local jobs, he told SciDev.Net.

He acknowledges that projects such as Daures may carry environmental risks including land use conflicts and a strain on water resources, but says these can be mitigated with proper planning and site selection in low-biodiversity areas.