Kenya: Ambani Reveals His Grand Plans If Elected Ingwe Chairperson

Nairobi — Club legend Boniface Ambani says one of his grand plans, if elected the new AFC Leopards chairman, would be to ensure the club has infrastructure of its own, his immediate concern being a training ground and a clubhouse.

Ambani is having a shot at the presidency for the second time, having tried unsuccessfully in 2019. The 42-year-old, is one of the leading contenders to succeed Dan Shikanda as the new Ingwe chair when the club heads to the polls on June 29.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net, Ambani believes he has the best blueprint and vision to take Ingwe to the next level.

"In the long term, my dream is to see Leopards have its own facilities and one of the priorities is a training complex. We have to start from somewhere and in my tenure, I want to see that the club has its own training facilities to reduce dependence on other people," Ambani told Telecomasia.

He also said he plans to improve players' welfare to ensure they do not have any excuses to fight for trophies, even as he aims to help the club return to Continental football next season, in his first year in charge.

"I want to strengthen the squad, give the players everything they need to succeed and then push them for results. Anyone who has worked under me knows that I demand the best from my players," Ambani said.

He has reiterated that he is the best man for the job, pointing out his experience working for several clubs including most recently Mara Sugar, where he helped them gain promotion to the top flight as Technical Director.