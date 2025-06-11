South Africa: Lebo M Denies Rumours He Has Been Married Ten Times

Lebo M says he has only been married four times, not ten, and has the documents to prove it.

The music legend says fake stories about his love life insult his family and everything he has worked for.

Lebo M has had enough of people lying about his love life. The Lion King music legend says he has been married four times, not ten, as some headlines have claimed.

And he can prove it. Out of the four, only two were legally registered in South Africa.

He says the claim that he's had ten wives is not just wrong - it's insulting. "There are only four marriage certificates," said Lebo M, TimesLive reported. "The lie about ten marriages must stop."

The Soweto-born producer says the fake story takes away from his real journey of love, growth, and family.

"I'm an artist, a father, and a South African," he said. "Like many people, I've gone through love and loss."

He says gossip and online lies have made it easy to disrespect people's private lives - but this has gone too far.

"This is not just about me," he said. "It disrespects marriage itself and spreads a false idea about who I am."