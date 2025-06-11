Rwanda: Akagera's New Rhino Population to Boost Biodiversity, Tourism

Akagera National Park received 70 new white rhinos translocated from Munyawana Conservancy in South Africa as part of the effort to boost wildlife population and biodiversity conservation.

The rhinos were received at Kigali International Airport and transported to Akagera National Park in Eastern Province, on Monday, June 9.

The translocation was organized by African Parks, the conservation organisation managing Akagera National Park, and Rwanda Development Board (RDB), with funding from the Howard G. Buffet Foundation.

This is the second phase of the translocation of white rhinos from South Africa to Rwanda. The first phase consisted of 30 rhinos, which were translocated in 2021 and have since populated to become 41.

In 2023, African Parks acquired the world's largest captive rhino breeding operation in South Africa and launched the Rhino Rewild Initiative, an effort to relocate over 2,000 rhinos to safe, protected areas across the African continent.

Eugene Mutangana, Head of the Department of Conservation in RDB, said that this was the first largest wildlife translocation operation ever undertaken at once, highlighting Rwanda's substantial contribution to the conservation of endangered species and also increasing its tourism offering.

"Akagera National Park has truly become a destination of choice," Mutangana said on Tuesday. "It is particularly gratifying that Rwandans comprise more than 54 percent of the park visitors, reflecting an increasing appreciation of our natural heritage."

"Tourism remains a key contributor to our nation's economy and this re-introduction [of rhinos] further solidifies our country's position as a premier ecotourism destination."

Mutangana added that while the white rhinos are a donation from African Parks, the country has made major investments in logistics and promoting the park as a protected area with more efforts in wildlife conservation and environmental sustainability.

Martin Rickelton, Regional Manager of African Parks, said that this is a move marking 100 rhinos translocated to Akagera, whereby they have established a safe habitat for the rhinos to repopulate across the globe.

"It is fair to say that rhinos in South Africa are under threats of poaching and illegal trade," said Rickelton. "Now that we are establishing a hood over the coming years, this can always form a long-term gene pool. In events of disaster across the globe or elsewhere on the continent, we know there is a viable hood in Rwanda."

Prudence Rubingisa, Governor of East Province, commended the country's conservation efforts that have propelled the growth of the tourism industry, allowing for job creation for the communities surrounding the national park and players in the industry.

"Our people in different districts closer to Akagera National Park have benefited from tourism revenue through basic infrastructure including schools, health facilities, roads and access to water and this is transforming their lives," said the governor.

Rubingisa emphasized the role of the communities in ensuring the safety and security of wildlife and its conservation. He stressed the need for continued awareness.

Over the past 15 years, Akagera National Park has undergone a remarkable transformation. This includes the reintroduction of lions in 2015, eastern black rhinos in 2017 and 2019, and the translocation of 30 southern white rhinos in 2021.

To improve wildlife monitoring and strengthen conservation efforts, four lions and six elephants were collared, while transmitters were fitted to seven white and three black rhinos in 2024.

Currently, the population of rhinos, both black and southern white rhinos, totals 125.