South Africa: Stilfontein Unclaimed Bodies of Zama Zamas Finally Laid to Rest

An aerial view of the abandoned mine in Stilfontein in the in North West Province where hundreds of zama zama miners were underground (file photo).

The men are believed to have died of starvation after a police crackdown on illegal mining in Stilfontein last year.

Only 25 of the 78 dead miners have been identified and collected by their families so far.

Thirty unidentified bodies of zama zamas have been buried in Stilfontein, North West, nearly a year after they died underground.

The men are believed to be part of a group of 78 illegal miners who died in tunnels during a major police crackdown called Operation Vala Umgodi.

Most of the bodies were found badly decomposed, and the cause of death is believed to be starvation.

North West Department of Health spokesperson Tshegofatso Mothibedi said 23 more bodies are still in mortuaries in Klerksdorp. These will be buried by the end of the month.

"We are waiting for the Department of Home Affairs to finish the paperwork so the bodies can be released," said Mothibedi.

So far, only 25 of the 78 dead miners have been identified and taken by family members for burial.

Mothibedi said all bodies are being buried in separate graves. This is to allow for exhumation later, if families come forward with a match.

DNA samples were taken from each body in case relatives try to identify them in future.

Most of the zama zamas had no documentation and were renting rooms in the Khuma area. Many were foreign nationals known only by nicknames or first names.

A Khuma resident told Scrolla.Africa that many of the dead were brought to the area by friends who are also now dead.

"It is sad," he said. "Some families back home still believe their sons are alive and working in South Africa. They do not know they died deep underground."

Early this year, two brave volunteers joined the authorities and collected 78 bodies from mine shafts while rescuing starving survivors underground.

In an interview with Scrolla in January this year, Mzwanele Mkwayi and Mandla Charles said they found desperate miners lying next to corpses in dark tunnels, too weak to climb to safety.

After everyone was removed from underground, police were shocked to learn that one of the miners, Tiger, was pointed out as a kingpin and had escaped from the police custody.

The man, James Neo Tshoaeli from Lesotho, is known as Tiger. He escaped after being brought up from Shaft 11 in Stilfontein.

Later on, four police officers were arrested after alleged illegal mining boss Neo "Tiger" Tshoaeli escaped from custody. Tiger slipped away after being caught with hundreds of other illegal miners in abandoned mine shafts. Tiger is still on the loose.