South Africa: Fiscal Framework for 2025 Budget Up for Vote - South African News Briefs - June 11, 2025

Godongwana Seeks Second-Time Luck on 2025 Budget Vote

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana faces a critical test as both houses of Parliament consider the fiscal framework and revenue proposals for the 2025 budget, reports EWN. The framework outlines how South Africa plans to generate revenue, manage spending, and handle national debt. The last framework had to be abandoned after ActionSA and Build One SA (BOSA) helped the African National Congress (ANC) get through a vote, while the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) went to court over the Value-added Tax (VAT) increase it proposed to generate revenue. However, the MK Party and EFF are expected to challenge Godongwana's framework with both parties vehemently opposed to an increase in the fuel levy which already took effect.

Three Police Officers Arrested for Escorting Dagga-Laden Vehicle

Three police officers from the White River Flying Squad have been arrested for allegedly escorting a vehicle carrying 107 bags of dagga along the N4 toll road near Matsulu in Mpumalanga, reports SABC News. Provincial police spokesperson Jabu Ndubane said that the officers were on duty and in full uniform when they were arrested. The occupants of the drug-laden vehicle were also arrested and charged with dealing in dagga. Ndubane said the arrests followed an intelligence-led operation, and the officers now face charges related to corrupt activities and defeating the ends of justice.

Arrest Made in Mutilation Murder of 14-Year-Old Likhona Fose

Investigations into the murder of 14-year-old Likhona Fose are progressing, with police making their first arrest in the case, reports EWN. Fose was killed nearly two weeks after leaving home to play with friends, and her mutilated body was found in a nearby veld a day after she went missing. Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said that a 39-year-old man has been charged with murder. He said the police's occult unit has been working tirelessly to track down those responsible, and the arrest marks a significant breakthrough in the ongoing investigation.

More South African news