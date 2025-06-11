Somalia: Somali Forces Stage Military Parade in Balad-Xaawo Amid Tensions

Balad — XAAWO, Somalia - Somalia's federal government launched military operations in the Gedo region, with a significant show of force in Balad-Xaawo district, where senior officers of the Somali National Army held a military parade on Tuesday.

Heavily armed troops, equipped with both light and heavy weaponry, were showcased in Balad-Xaawo, a district that has seen heightened political tensions in recent months between the Jubbaland regional administration and the central government in Mogadishu.

The deployed forces, sent to the district earlier by the federal government, are reportedly tasked with securing Gedo, with a particular focus on Balad-Xaawo, where troops loyal to Jubbaland President Ahmed Mohamed Islam (Ahmed Madobe) are also present.

Government officials said the forces were instructed to prepare to take control of districts currently administered by Jubbaland, as the political standoff between the two sides persists.

The federal government stated that the military units are specially trained to combat extremist groups, particularly Al-Shabaab, which maintains a presence in parts of Gedo. It added that a major offensive against the militants will soon be launched in the region.

The parade was led by Colonel Osman Sheikh Abdi Qorax, commander of the 10th Brigade of the 43rd Division. In an address, he urged the troops to protect civilians and maintain security in the district while preparing for planned operations against Al-Shabaab remnants.

Col. Qorax praised the soldiers' readiness and bravery, emphasizing that defending the population is a national duty. He assured the units of full support from military leadership to ensure successful operations and development in the district.

Jubbaland authorities have yet to comment on the federal military display in Balad-Xaawo, where their own forces remain stationed in parts of the district. Fears are growing of potential clashes between the two sides, as they occupy opposing ends of the town, each seeking to control security.

Sources indicate the federal government is planning further action to dislodge Jubbaland forces in Balad-Xaawo, a move that could undermine efforts to reintegrate President Madobe, who has been absent from Gedo's administrative centers in recent months.

This escalation threatens the region's fragile stability, recalling previous clashes between federal and Jubbaland forces in Gedo that caused significant loss of life and property. Local reporters describe the situation in Balad-Xaawo as tense, with residents fearing the outbreak of fresh conflict.