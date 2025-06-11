Somalia: Somali Forces Launch Major Military Push in Middle Shabelle Region

Middle Shabelle, Somalia — Somalia's federal government has deployed significant military forces to the Middle Shabelle region in a bid to retake towns and districts controlled by Al-Shabaab militants, security sources reported Tuesday.

Large contingents of federal troops have been mobilized to key areas, including Wargaadi, Cadale, and other strategic bases, as part of a final push to recapture the Aadan Yabaal district and other areas seized by Al-Shabaab in heavy fighting months earlier.

Local Macawisleey militia units are also participating in the operation, joining federal forces in preparations to reclaim Al-Shabaab-held territories in the Middle Shabelle region. The combined forces are reportedly coordinating efforts to dislodge the militants.

In recent days, fierce clashes have erupted between Al-Shabaab and federal troops, supported by Macawisleey fighters, in areas along the border of Middle Shabelle and Hiiraan regions. These battles are part of a broader campaign to expel the extremist group from the region.

Local journalists report a tense atmosphere, with residents fearing an escalation of violence. The federal government has vowed to continue operations against Al-Shabaab until Middle Shabelle is fully liberated.