Somalia: Somali Forces Launch Major Military Push in Middle Shabelle Region

10 June 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Middle Shabelle, Somalia — Somalia's federal government has deployed significant military forces to the Middle Shabelle region in a bid to retake towns and districts controlled by Al-Shabaab militants, security sources reported Tuesday.

Large contingents of federal troops have been mobilized to key areas, including Wargaadi, Cadale, and other strategic bases, as part of a final push to recapture the Aadan Yabaal district and other areas seized by Al-Shabaab in heavy fighting months earlier.

Local Macawisleey militia units are also participating in the operation, joining federal forces in preparations to reclaim Al-Shabaab-held territories in the Middle Shabelle region. The combined forces are reportedly coordinating efforts to dislodge the militants.

In recent days, fierce clashes have erupted between Al-Shabaab and federal troops, supported by Macawisleey fighters, in areas along the border of Middle Shabelle and Hiiraan regions. These battles are part of a broader campaign to expel the extremist group from the region.

Local journalists report a tense atmosphere, with residents fearing an escalation of violence. The federal government has vowed to continue operations against Al-Shabaab until Middle Shabelle is fully liberated.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.