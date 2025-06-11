Ethiopia: State Minister Emphasizes Stronger Economic Diplomacy to Advance Ethiopia's Homegrown Economic Reform

Addis Ababa, — State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hadera Abera stressed the need to elevate the economic diplomacy of the country to realize the Homegrown Economic Reform Agenda.

The Institute of Foreign Affairs (IFA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs convened a high-level conference today under the theme "Exploring New Avenues: Economic Diplomacy as the Mainstay of Ethiopian Foreign Policy."

The conference aimed at fostering renewed connections between the economy and foreign affairs sectors.

Opening the conference, state minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Hadera Abera stated that economic diplomacy is one of the priorities of Ethiopia's foreign policy.

For the state minister, economic diplomacy is instrumental to realize Ethiopia's Homegrown Economic Reform agenda, emphasizing the irreplaceable role of diplomacy in economic sector.

Diplomats have a key role to play in promoting the country's economic sector, he said, adding the conference is crucial to foster collaboration and connection.

Ethiopian Investment Commissioner Zeleke Temesgen said for his part that following the recent macroeconomic reforms, the foreign direct investment (FDI) has been increased in the country.

The commissioner also underscored the significant role of diplomatic missions to promote the nation's investment opportunities worldwide, stressing the need for strengthened and coordinated endeavors.

Addressing the conference, IFA Executive Director Jafar Bedru noted that since 2018, Ethiopia has embarked on transformative economic reforms.

He stressed the need to strengthen partnership among pertinent stakeholders to further take Ethiopia's economic diplomacy into new heights, noting the significance of the conference as a vital platform.

Recall that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, the Ethiopian Securities Exchange, and Ethiopian Investment Holdings, officially launched a Diplomatic Guide for the Home-Grown Economic Reform Agenda yesterday.

The Ethiopian government has been implementing a comprehensive Homegrown Economic Reform Agenda to realize the country's structural economic transformation, and ensure sustainable development and growth.